Madison County goes with Firefly for broadband expansion, again

Firefly has been chosen as Madison County’s broadband partner for a second round of state grant applications.

The Madison County Board of Supervisors in July issued a request for proposals for a partnering company to tap the latest round in a continuing flow of state funds through Virginia Telecommunication Initiative, a program establishing rural broadband projects all over the state for years now.

Last year, Madison County received VATI funds as part of the ongoing Regional Internet Service Expansion project, a $288 million initiative of Firefly Fiber Broadband, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative and Dominion Energy. The project aims to deliver fiber-optic broadband service to more than 35,000 Virginians in the region who lack access to reliable service.

Firefly, a subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, is working with REC to make the project possible. REC will own the fiber optic system installed on its poles with Firefly providing service. Madison County is one of 13 counties included in the project which spans five planning districts.

The project received $79 million with counties covering $33.5 million collectively. In Madison, the RISE project covers the eastern and southern portions of the county. However, more portions could be covered, thanks to a new round of VATI funding.

Three companies responded to the RFP to partner on the latest broadband expansion— Firefly, Verizon and locally-based Madison Gigabit. Following a closed session Aug. 9, supervisors chose Firefly.

“We are excited to continue our relationship with Firefly. Universal coverage is a priority in Madison County,” said county administrator Jonathon Weakley.

Applications are due Aug. 25 for the latest round in VATI funding.