Madison vineyard invests in agriculture, community

Any adult who has the courage to step forward and speak up, go to the Literacy Council and ask for help with reading or math skills, should be recognized simply for taking that step to improve themselves, Seillier-Moiseiwitsch said.

“The stories behind these people are so varied, they should not be judged,” she said. “One woman I worked with had a very difficult family situation, a single parent, and after she bought a small house, a hurricane came through and dropped a tree on it. She was struggling to make ends meet—it was very bad luck. It’s very unfair for people to blame people for the situations they find themselves in.”

At Stanford, Seillier-Moiseiwitsch chaired the university’s biostatistics department. More recently, she was department chair and director of biostatistics and bioinformatics at Georgetown University. And later, she was director of biostatistics and data management for the infectious disease clinical research program of the federal Uniformed Services University.

“She’s very, very busy, but Françoise always finds time to tutor,” Utz said. “We offer much more than just reading. There’s math, but also computer literacy. We help people pass the GED test, the equivalent of a high school degree.