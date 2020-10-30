Madison's Revalation Vineyards to invest $2.3 million on expansion

She is a champion for Virginia wines, traveling to her native Belgium to promote its flavors. Seillier-Moiseiwitsch is also involved in molding the next generation of winemakers through teaching viticulture classes in Madison and Culpeper County high schools.

“In the Virginia wine industry, we are really hurting for labor. Since we started planting the first vineyard in 2006, we have had a chronic shortage … I am trying to show some young people, who are not necessarily going to university, that working in a vineyard year-round is actually a really good job,” said Seillier-Moiseiwitsch, a mathematician who started her viticulture education in California.

Virginia, No. 6 in the country for wine production, makes some outstanding varieties, she said.

“Our climate doesn’t cook the grapes like in California so we get much more subtle aromas,” Seillier-Moiseiwitsch said.

The prospect of a business expansion at this time is scary, she said on Friday, but the project was in the works prior to COVID-19.

“The pandemic is not going to last forever, hopefully,” Seillier-Moiseiwitsch said. “And we do need our own production facility so it is as good a time as any.”