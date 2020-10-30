Madison's Revalation Vineyards to invest $2.3 million on expansion

A boutique grape farm located in the heart of Madison County’s picturesque Hebron Valley will invest more than $2.3 million to build a wine production facility and tasting room plus event space.
Revalation Vineyards, near Haywood north of the town of Madison, will create five new jobs with the expansion and purchase nearly 60 tons of Virginia-grown grapes over the next three years, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday.
The project will receive a $25,000 grant through the governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund and a local match approved by Madison County.
“This expansion is a great win for Virginia’s flourishing wine industry and further highlights the vital connections between viticulture and agritourism,” the governor said in a statement. “We thank Revalation Vineyards for investing in Madison County, for helping ensure our commonwealth remains a premier destination for high quality wine, and for continuing to inspire future winemakers.”
Since 2014, Revalation Vineyards, now spanning 10 acres, has made a variety of award-winning wines and its signature, “verjus,” an acidic, non-alcoholic juice used in gourmet cooking. The Hebron Valley vineyard builds on a neighboring eight-acre vineyard in Reva previously launched by owner Françoise Seillier-Moiseiwitsch, and her husband, Julian.
She is a champion for Virginia wines, traveling to her native Belgium to promote its flavors. Seillier-Moiseiwitsch is also involved in molding the next generation of winemakers through teaching viticulture classes in Madison and Culpeper County high schools.
“In the Virginia wine industry, we are really hurting for labor. Since we started planting the first vineyard in 2006, we have had a chronic shortage … I am trying to show some young people, who are not necessarily going to university, that working in a vineyard year-round is actually a really good job,” said Seillier-Moiseiwitsch, a mathematician who started her viticulture education in California.
Virginia, No. 6 in the country for wine production, makes some outstanding varieties, she said.
“Our climate doesn’t cook the grapes like in California so we get much more subtle aromas,” Seillier-Moiseiwitsch said.
The prospect of a business expansion at this time is scary, she said on Friday, but the project was in the works prior to COVID-19.
“The pandemic is not going to last forever, hopefully,” Seillier-Moiseiwitsch said. “And we do need our own production facility so it is as good a time as any.”
The two-story expansion will sit next to the current tasting room, located in a quaint 1830s log cabin with a big porch that was moved to the site from Java, Virginia. The new building will house a production facility on the lower level and tasting room and venue area upstairs. The vineyard will be expanding as well over the next year, adding several more acres.
Seillier-Moiseiwitsch hopes to have the project done in time to make wine from next year’s harvest. Ground breaking is slated for before the end of 2020, she said.
Revalation Vineyards currently employs, with benefits, four people and with the expansion will add five more including a winemaker, assistant winemaker and a marketing director.
The vineyard is purposefully small, Seillier-Moiseiwitsch said, and the wine made in small batches.
“It is more being very careful about what you do, an emphasis on quality and also experimenting,” she said. “Our goal is about 3,000 cases; last year had 850 cases so we have some ways to go. We want to stay small and just improve the quality year after year.”
Two other Virginia wineries currently use Revalation’s grapes to make Revalation wines. Although, the late spring frosts wiped out the prospect of any 2020 vintage, like at most other Virginia wineries, Seillier-Moiseiwitsch said. Thankfully, 2019 was a bumper crop year so their supply is ample. And so has been the number of people visiting the breathtaking site, especially in recent weeks.
Last Saturday, in fact, was their busiest day ever, Seillier-Moiseiwitsch, with reservations completely booked.
“All the tables were busy … it was are a really good pace for us … we had to turn people away,” she said.
Due to current restrictions, all seating and tastings are outside at distanced tables, under canopy, beside a firepit or on the wrap-around porch. Reservations are highly recommended.
Asked how does a mathematician – Seillier-Moiseiwitsch is a statistician – become a winemaker, she answered, it is a combination of arrogance, ignorance and craziness.
“It was a weekend activity and then it became more of a focus as I tired of my regular academic job,” she said.
The natural beauty is a big benefit.
“I’m sitting on the porch right now and couldn’t have a better view,” Seillier-Moiseiwitsch said. “I feel very privileged to be able to work in such a beautiful environment.”
October is Virginia Wine Month, an annual celebration of the state’s 312 wineries. The industry contributes $1.4 billion annually to the state economy, the governor said.
Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring visited Revalation Vineyard on Thursday for the economic development announcement. She said Virginia is fortunate to have the vineyard for its fine wine production and advocacy for Virginia viticulture.
The state is an accessible and exceptional destination for travelers to have a superior wine country experience, said Virginia Tourism CEO Rita McClenny.
“The expansion at Revalation will only enhance the visitor experience and will help even more travelers discover why Virginia is for Wine Lovers,” she said.
Madison County Board of Supervisors Chairman Clay Jackson said agriculture and agritourism are important economic drivers in the county.
“Businesses such as this further enhance our quality of life and we appreciate Revalation’s commitment to expanding their business in Madison County,” he said.
Madison County Economic Development and Tourism Director Tracey Gardner said her office was thrilled to work with Revalation Vineyards on the initiative.
“Their commitment to excellence and dedication to their wine is only matched by the outstanding panoramic views of the Hebron Valley,” she said.
See revalationvineyards.com for events and information.
