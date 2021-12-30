Making ends meet: Culpeper small business owners reflect on '21 local economy

The small businesswoman, whose cute shop in a nook neighbors Gold’s Gym, said her landlord worked with her and so did the power company, to help her remain open during the hardest months.

“I’ll pay what I can pay you, but that’s the best I can do,” Rixey said she told them. “Did not have to close…figured as long as I was open I can make a dollar.”

The sole employee, she said she has not been able to take a salary just yet.

“There’s never been a payroll...I literally cannot afford to pay somebody because they want $15 an hour and I don’t generate that kind of revenue here,” Rixey said.

With everyone still on holiday and schools closed, income this week is not even a third of what the shop normally generates, she said. And costs are considerable.

“I used to pay only $32 for 1,000 cups, now I pay $96,” Rixey said of a product she must have, mentioning other rising costs for coffee and produce. “I’m not even breaking even. Eventually I’m hoping it will all go back to normal but it may not and eventually I’m going to have to jack up the prices.”