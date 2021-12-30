Making ends meet: Culpeper small business owners reflect on '21 local economy

In a pair of shopping centers south of downtown, Culpeper small business owners reflected on the 2021 local economy during drop-in interviews Wednesday. Hard work and resilience emerged at the heart of the local, family-owned businesses that sustain the state and national economy.
“We’re eventually going to recover,” said Alex Weld, who operates NAPA Auto Parts stores on Main Street in Culpeper as well as in Charlottesville, Madison, and Ruckersville, employing 50 people.
“You just have to have some hope, you just weather the storm, it’s gonna get better,” he said, standing at the counter to buy a warm drink from Southside Coffee & Gifts in Southgate Shopping Center in the town of Culpeper. “The thing is the industry has to step up in order to smooth out everything.”
Four local business owners expressed optimism for the New Year, albeit reservedly, as merchants described striving to stay afloat going on the second year of a pandemic.
Increased inventory costs, employee shortages and supply chain interruptions all contribute to the challenging economy as a second hard year ends and another one sits uncertain on the horizon. Suppliers have too much catching up to do to meet current demand after prolonged COVID closures, Weld said of products hard to come by.
“Diesel motor oil, motor oil in general has gotten to the point it’s hard to come by,” said Weld of stocking his auto parts stores. “They’re claiming the whole issue is they don’t have the plastic to put it in jugs, and so there’s a huge shortage of oil.”
Employee retention is another issue, he said.
“Competition is offering double the hourly rate, so longtime employees are leaving to go elsewhere because they can get more money,” Weld said. “That’s all going to be a short bubble at first—then they’re going to be knocking at the door again.”
To keep his employees, Weld said he did “a complete salary adjustment” a couple pay cycles ago. “I had to raise salaries for employee retention,” he said.
Tanya Rixey, owner of Southside Coffee & Gifts, opened her small business in the local shopping center right at the start of the pandemic and has remained open for the past two years. She said she was deeply in debt for all of 2020.
“I’m now getting myself out of debt, but I’m still in debt,” Rixey, of Culpeper, said. “I didn’t qualify for any grants or loans because I wasn’t in business for two years. So I pulled myself out by myself and worked very hard at it.”
The small businesswoman, whose cute shop in a nook neighbors Gold’s Gym, said her landlord worked with her and so did the power company, to help her remain open during the hardest months.
“I’ll pay what I can pay you, but that’s the best I can do,” Rixey said she told them. “Did not have to close…figured as long as I was open I can make a dollar.”
The sole employee, she said she has not been able to take a salary just yet.
“There’s never been a payroll...I literally cannot afford to pay somebody because they want $15 an hour and I don’t generate that kind of revenue here,” Rixey said.
With everyone still on holiday and schools closed, income this week is not even a third of what the shop normally generates, she said. And costs are considerable.
“I used to pay only $32 for 1,000 cups, now I pay $96,” Rixey said of a product she must have, mentioning other rising costs for coffee and produce. “I’m not even breaking even. Eventually I’m hoping it will all go back to normal but it may not and eventually I’m going to have to jack up the prices.”
Consumers are also hurting having to absorb increases in food costs USDA estimated at a more than 6 percent hike in the past year.
A pack of chicken at Lidl used to cost $3 or $4, is now $8 and $9, Rixey said. The small businesswoman strongly criticized the town for not dropping its 6-cent meals tax during the pandemic, which added to sales tax is 11-cents tax on every dollar.
“The damn meal tax is the one thing that pisses me off more than anything. Why does it have to be at the highest…they should have took it down to 3 percent,” Rixey said.
Regardless of all the challenges, Rixey is determined to keep selling coffee.
“Because I opened this business and I dropped almost $60,000 cash money out of here. I can’t file bankruptcy because everything’s paid for,” Rixey said. “I need to work to try to get my money back—that’s why I’m here.
“Hell, no,” she added, asked if she was hopeful for 2022. “I haven’t paid myself a salary, I haven’t seen any money for myself, I’m just making ends meet.”
Rixey, who comes from the colonial Culpeper family that founded Rixeyville, said she is grateful for her patrons.
“If it wasn’t for my customers supporting me I wouldn’t be here,” she said.
Less than a mile south of Southgate along Madison Road in Meadowbrook Shopping Center, Paul Farnam and his wife, Thelma, opened Eagle Postal Express in 2013, offering a full range of mailbox and office services and supplies as well as business and shipping services.
“It’s been a struggle,” he said Wednesday of the 2021 economy. “The price increases—everything costs more. Paper is the biggest problem, printing paper, they cut us last time,” Farnam said of a recent shipment.
His wife, doing the year-end books out of sight in a room behind the counter, called out that heavier paper has been harder to get in stock.
Paul said, “Making do with what I got,” asked how they are maintaining amid the challenges. “Some days are better than others.”
Demand slacked this year for holiday shipping services, Farnam said, adding people are not sending as many gifts by mail anymore.
The small businessman said he would “drain my stock” and then look for alternative methods to weather the economic challenges. He was hopeful they would break even for the year and alluded to changes for 2022.
“I have plans in the works, not full-tilt yet,” Farnam said. “Next year? We’re going to make it better.”
Next door at Sonia’s Bakery & Pupuseria, small businesswoman Sonia Lopez worked behind the counter, easily agreeing to speak about the local economy.
“It was very, very difficult. It was slow,” she said of business in 2021. “The prices, ooo!” she exclaimed. “Coming up, now everything more expensive.”
To survive, “We work a lot of jobs, myself and my husband because we don’t have a lot of money to pay a person to work…We have to work hard, me, my husband, my daughter, my son.”
Lopez said she hoped next year would be easier. In the meantime, she will keep baking fresh products every morning including a flaky and flavorful Bavarian-crème filled pastry and another stuffed with mangos.
She also serves sweet rolls topped with sesame seeds, infused with flavor.
Lopez started baking as a 7-year-old growing up in El Salvador in Central America.
“I do the maiz, I tried to do everything,” she said of the white corn she would grind to make pupusas, a thick griddle cake or flatbread also made in Honduras.
Lopez sells the item considered the national dish of El Salvador in her family-run Culpeper pupuseria that will celebrate its sixth anniversary next month. She learned how at home. “Of course my mother was there.”
(540) 825-4315