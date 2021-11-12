Mammoth Amazon fulfillment center slated for Centreport Parkway in Stafford

Amazon announced it will occupy a large fulfillment center along Centreport Parkway in Stafford County that the e-commerce giant said will bring 500 new entry-level positions to the region.

John Holden, Stafford County’s director of economic development, said the county, along with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, competed with Maryland and North Carolina for a shot to host the new facility that will be built to serve a number of Amazon facilities in the mid-Atlantic region.

“Virginia won the bid and won the bid in Stafford, essentially,” said Holden.

The 630,000-square-foot complex, slated for 220 Centreport Parkway, will be constructed by Peterson Cos., a property management firm based in Fairfax. The new building is separate from the existing 200,000-square-foot Amazon delivery complex on the parkway.

Holden said the site of the new fulfillment center will be the last place packages arrive before they are delivered by blue vans to customers.

“[Amazon] identified Stafford as a good location for a cross-dock facility because it’s another part of their supply chain,” said Holden. “And the fact that we had approved, and Peterson was developing a site-ready area already, they selected that site to put in this facility.”

