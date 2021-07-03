Manager of Fredericksburg Fun Land rides roller coaster 150 times for children's charity

“We were amazed to raise $4,100 for Give Kids the World,” said Novak. “We started at 11 that morning [June 3] and finished up at 8 that night, and did take a break or two for the storms.”

The coaster pro said he felt fine that day, but when he got up the following morning, “everything hurt from hanging on to the ride all day for so many rides.”

Give Kids the World is a nonprofit amusement resort in Kissimmee, Fla., that provides free, weeklong vacations to critically ill children and their families. Novak, who has supported the charity for years, said he was surprised by how much money was brought in because he was live-streaming the event on his Facebook page.

“Sure, I had friends and fellow coaster enthusiasts who donated, but Facebook Live took the event beyond my personal circle to their friends and acquaintances,” he said. “When someone would donate, I would give them credit on Facebook Live, saying they’d sponsored that particular ride.”

He used his phone, and had a support team to help with logistics.

“We did film one ride where I held onto a glass of water,” he said. “Most of it ended up all over me, but it was fun.”