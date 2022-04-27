March real estate statistics reported for Culpeper and surrounding area

Real estate statistics in Central Virginia reflect a continuing challenge in the number of houses for sale across the region, according to a report of March 2022 statistics by the Greater Piedmont Realtors Association this week.

Graphics showing the area’s sales activity, median sales price, pending sales, active listings, months of inventory, average days on the market and new listings compared to a year ago may be found with this article.

“There were 172 sales in the Greater Piedmont Realtors footprint in March," said Greater Piedmont Realtors President Terrie Owens in a statement. "Sales were up 26.5% from February which is a typical spring market change. Home prices continue to rise as inventory still remains tight. The median sales price in the GPR footprint rose 6.6% from last year to $469,625. A gain of nearly $29,000.

"Realtors are anticipating a spring increase in inventory to help ease some of the demand challenges,” she added.

Greater Piedmont Realtors is a trade association representing about 700 real estate agents in Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock, and Madison counties.