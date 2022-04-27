 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

March real estate statistics reported for Culpeper and surrounding area

  • 0

Real estate statistics in Central Virginia reflect a continuing challenge in the number of houses for sale across the region, according to a report of March 2022 statistics by the Greater Piedmont Realtors Association this week.

Graphics showing the area’s sales activity, median sales price, pending sales, active listings, months of inventory, average days on the market and new listings compared to a year ago may be found with this article.

“There were 172 sales in the Greater Piedmont Realtors footprint in March," said Greater Piedmont Realtors President Terrie Owens in a statement. "Sales were up 26.5% from February which is a typical spring market change. Home prices continue to rise as inventory still remains tight. The median sales price in the GPR footprint rose 6.6% from last year to $469,625. A gain of nearly $29,000.

"Realtors are anticipating a spring increase in inventory to help ease some of the demand challenges,” she added.

Greater Piedmont Realtors is a trade association representing about 700 real estate agents in Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock, and Madison counties.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wind turbines still on track east of Virginia Beach

Wind turbines still on track east of Virginia Beach

Wind turbines are among the technologies driving the development of renewable energy at the large scale, with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel power plants and slowing down planetary warming. Onshore turbines are already common from Texas to Iowa, as winds are reliable on the Plains throughout most of the year.

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter stockholders would get 'dream' price with Musk bid, says analyst

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert