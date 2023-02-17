The week after Culpeper County established rules limiting solar projects to 300 acres, Strata Clean Energy has withdrawn its application for the 149-megawatt Maroon Solar project on more than 1,800 acres of agriculturally-zoned land in Stevensburg.

The Durham, N.C.-based renewable energy company stated it would be preparing a new application for the proposed utility scale solar facility in a news release on Thursday.

The location, like other solar proposals, is in eastern Culpeper County, in proximity to the high-voltage Dominion power lines.

Strata sought to construct 671 acres of solar panels on the wider parcel of privately owned properties, mostly timberland, along Raccoon Ford and Mount Pony roads.

The news release stated the resubmitted project would, “conform to the new County Solar Ordinance … recently enacted after months of hard work by citizens, solar developers, planning staff, planning commissioners, and the leadership of the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors.”

Strata first submitted the project in late 2020 then it pulled the application after hearing intense pushback from neighbors. The Board of Supervisors denied a second application in 2021 and last year, Strata resubmitted, this time with a $4 million siting deal.

In January, the planning commission again recommended denial of the large project because it did not comply with the county’s solar policy limiting projects to 300 acres.

The Board of Supervisors at its meeting earlier this month codified the 300-acre limit in adopting it as part a new ordinance for utility scale solar facilities. The 4-3 vote followed hours of public hearing, mostly against large solar on farmland.

With the new rules in place, the Maroon application was slated to come back before the BOS in March.

But as part of the recent withdrawal and statement by Strata, a revised plan is being formatted.

“Since 2020, we have had a continuing community dialogue and adjusted our proposed site plans,” said Strata Clean Energy Senior Development Manager Dan Michaud in Thursday’s release.

“The new County Solar Ordinance establishes new goalposts and our new project will comply. Strata has been listening closely and is excited to respond with the type of project the community is asking for."

According to Strata, “The new solar facility will be located entirely on private property in a uniquely secluded area of the Stevensburg District that isn't viable for agricultural production after decades of timber production and harvesting.”

The news release stated the project would generate millions in direct revenue to the county over its operational life, create hundreds of local jobs, significant opportunities for local service and supply businesses all while creating low-cost, zero-carbon electricity.

“Strata Clean Energy is committed to working with the community to develop a solar facility that is safe, sustainable, and beneficial for all,” according to the release.

Also on Thursday, Citizens for Responsible Solar founder Susan Ralston, of Stevensburg, issued a release on the 300-acre limit put in the county code.

“After four years of pressure from citizens, Culpeper finally adopted a solar ordinance. Progress was made by restricting the size of solar power plants to 300 acres, but the community is seeking stronger provisions that will add further protection to waterways, the environment and neighboring properties,” she stated. “Culpeper’s solar ordinance still allows solar power plants to be sited on agricultural land instead of industrial-zoned land where they belong.”