Mars candy heiress, of The Plains, still richest in Virginia

M Ms Inclusivity

M&M’s candy is seen in Overland Park, Kan., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Candy maker Mars is giving a makeover to its six M&M’s characters as a way to promote inclusivity.

 File / Charlie Riedel / Associated Press

Virginia’s richest person—the granddaughter of a candy empire—resides in Fauquier County.

The second wealthiest in the state is related to her.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, media and entertainment.

Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Virginia, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of April 30.

Forbes lists 9 billionaires in Virginia; here are the top 3:

#1. Jacqueline Mars, with a net worth of $34.2 billion (#38 wealthiest in the world); Residence: The Plains; Source of wealth: candy, pet food.

Born in the United Kingdom, Ms. Mars is 82 and heiress to the candy fortune that created Snickers and M&Ms. She consistently maintains the top spot for richest person in Virginia.

Coming in at #2 is her relative, Pamela Mars, with a net worth of $8.5 billion (#247 wealthiest in the world), residing in Alexandria. Her source of wealth is also candy and pet food.

At #3 richest in Virginia is Daniel D’Aniello with a net worth of $4 billion (#746 wealthiest in the world) residing in Vienna, source of wealth: private equity, Self Made.

+1 
Mars

Jacqueline Mars

 MARS INC.
