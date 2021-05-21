Mary Washington Healthcare may end contract with Cigna

About 15,000 people in the Fredericksburg area who are covered by Cigna health insurance may soon need to find new medical providers or pay higher costs if they continue to get checkups, X-rays, blood work or any other kind of treatment through Mary Washington Healthcare and its expansive network.
The contract between Cigna and the local health care system is scheduled to end May 30 unless the two parties reach an agreement, which seems unlikely. Negotiations have been ongoing since last fall, and Eric Fletcher, vice president of the health care system, said Cigna is proposing reducing its payments for hospital services by 30 percent.
“We’re not asking for huge increases, but we just can’t sustain decreases,” Fletcher said. “We’ve all been put through the wringer over the last year and absorbed a lot of costs due to the pandemic. It’s just a horrible time.”
Cigna offered a markedly different viewpoint.
“We would very much like to keep Mary Washington in our network, but not with the high rates and increases they are demanding from our clients and customers,” said Holly Fussell, communications senior adviser for Cigna. “They are refusing to negotiate rates that would keep health care affordable for Cigna customers.”
Fussell said the majority of Cigna’s business with Mary Washington is through employer-sponsored plans that are self-funded. “This means the actual cost of health care is directly paid by the employer, their employees and families,” she said.
Fussell said Cigna offered to extend the contract for another year as the two parties try to reach an agreement, but Mary Washington Healthcare refused. Fletcher said “every proposal Cigna brings back is worse than the last one.”
Cigna, which provides health insurance in 10 states and to many federal employees, sent a letter to MWHC providers in early May. It stated that physicians who had privileges only at Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital would need to find other hospitals within the Cigna network by May 30.
“If you do not, this letter will serve as a formal notice that you no longer meet the requirements to be a participating provider, and you will be removed from Cigna’s network,” stated the correspondence, dated May 4 and sent through certified mail. “We value the care you provide our customers and would like to continue our relationship with you.”
Fletcher said the reduction in payments Cigna proposed isn’t as dramatic across the board or to individual providers as to the hospitals.
But as Shellie Ridder of Spotsylvania County discovered on Thursday, after a physical therapy session, the health care system has a massive footprint in the Fredericksburg area. In addition to the two hospitals, it has a third emergency room at Lee’s Hill, 40-plus outpatient facilities and more than 500 physicians who are part of the Mary Washington Alliance.
“You don’t realize how ingrained Mary Washington Healthcare is in our community and how they’ve built this network,” she said. “It’s pretty much everybody we see, and to stop all that, what do I do now? Drive to Richmond?”
She was livid to learn that in a matter of days, she’d either have to stop going to offices where she’s gotten medical care for 30 years or pay more in out-of-pocket costs if she stays with the same people. She was even more aggravated to look at Cigna’s website and still see all the Mary Washington Healthcare providers listed without so much as a footnote warning them of possible changes.
“This is going to leave thousands of people in a horrible place until they get new insurance,” she said, wondering how many will choose, as she probably will, to absorb extra costs so she can continue to see the same providers. “In the middle of a pandemic, people don’t have extra money for this.”
Differences between what insurance companies offer and health providers accept have been increasing since 2019, according to an article posted in February 2020 by the Center on Health Insurance Reforms, part of the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute.
“These discussions are becoming more contentious as insurers face mounting pressure to rein in health care costs while ensuring consumers’ access to providers,” the article stated.
Several times, negotiations broke down before agreements could be reached, leaving consumers in the lurch.
“As insurers push to hold rates in place and providers advocate for higher reimbursement, these disputes are likely to continue and potentially become more contentious,” according to the Center on Health Insurance Reforms.
Mary Washington Healthcare providers started letting people know on Wednesday about the impending coverage change with Cigna. A letter from the health care system to its providers reiterated what Fletcher said about the timing, but with stronger language.
“It is disheartening that Cigna has chosen this time to attempt to squeeze hospitals further,” wrote Travis Turner, senior vice president of the Mary Washington Alliance. “Over the past year, the pandemic has applied great stress on hospitals and providers, and because many people have delayed traditional care, health insurance companies have seen record profits.”
Virginia hospitals reported $1.8 billion in revenue losses as a result of the pandemic, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association. Elective surgeries, which generate a lot of income for hospitals, were canceled in the first months of the outbreak.
Because people feared being exposed to COVID-19 in hospitals, Virginia facilities saw decreases both in emergency room visits (down 30 percent) and inpatients (down 10 percent), according to the VHHA.
Fletcher declined to provide specific pandemic-related losses for Mary Washington Healthcare, but said its vaccination clinic at the Fick Conference Center, where 180,000 doses of COVID-19 have been administered, is costing the health care system $350,000 a month in staff costs. The vaccines are free, and more than one-fourth of the manpower comes from volunteers, but the hospital still has to pay doctors, nurses and technicians who work in the clinic before or after shifts.
There’s been no change in Cigna’s contract with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, according to a hospital spokesperson.
