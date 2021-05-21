Mary Washington Healthcare may end contract with Cigna

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“You don’t realize how ingrained Mary Washington Healthcare is in our community and how they’ve built this network,” she said. “It’s pretty much everybody we see, and to stop all that, what do I do now? Drive to Richmond?”

She was livid to learn that in a matter of days, she’d either have to stop going to offices where she’s gotten medical care for 30 years or pay more in out-of-pocket costs if she stays with the same people. She was even more aggravated to look at Cigna’s website and still see all the Mary Washington Healthcare providers listed without so much as a footnote warning them of possible changes.

“This is going to leave thousands of people in a horrible place until they get new insurance,” she said, wondering how many will choose, as she probably will, to absorb extra costs so she can continue to see the same providers. “In the middle of a pandemic, people don’t have extra money for this.”

Differences between what insurance companies offer and health providers accept have been increasing since 2019, according to an article posted in February 2020 by the Center on Health Insurance Reforms, part of the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute.