Massage therapist, in recovery from eye cancer, moves office to Culpeper

During COVID, the couple learned how to fly fish and enjoy being in nature. They love to walk from their home near the Depot into downtown Culpeper, frequenting the restaurants and shops.

Felux has an air for the dramatic as well and has been know to dress up—including as Marie Antoinette—for their strolls.

“It’s getting there,” she said of how business has been since opening July 1 in Culpeper.

She’s had to build back her client base after weathering a seven-month shutdown at the start of COVID when her office was still in Manassas. It required tapping into savings along with a local grant and finally an SBA loan to stay afloat.

Sanitation and disinfection were a focus prior to the pandemic in her studio and remain so now. Felux wears a mask during sessions and changes her shirt in between clients.

A signature wall in the massage room, made from recycled plant fibers, changes colors, adding a gentle ambiance. The table is heated.

Felux and her husband renovated the space to add wainscoting and redid the bathroom. A scene of tree branches welcomes clients to the lobby area where music plays lightly and the air is mildly scented.