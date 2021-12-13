Massage therapist, in recovery from eye cancer, moves office to Culpeper

The pandemic crystallized priorities for local massage therapist Michelle Felux, a former environmental scientist in recovery from a rare form of eye cancer.
Tired of commuting an hour to her job in Manassas, the 46-year-old this past summer moved her practice, Willow Moon Healing, to the town of Culpeper, where she lives.
“COVID really did open my eyes a bit as to what I wanted—being able to spend more time with my family, my husband and my mini, long-haired wiener dog who just turned 16,” said Felux in a recent sit-down interview.
Located in the office suites on Southridge Parkway, Willow Moon Healing features a relaxing aura and the opportunity for more than just relief from sore muscles. Felux is also a MindBody coach certified in craniosacral therapy and Reiki.
A massage therapist since 2009, she incorporated MindBody Coaching in 2019 after being diagnosed the year before with ocular melanoma in her right eye.
“I decided to practice what I preach and really looked at what would make me happy, destress my life and simplify my life.”
The coaching works in tandem with physical massage, providing mental tools and relief for clients overwhelmed by stress, anxiety and living up to societal norms, Felux said.
“We do that by having a conversation, trying to give a voice to the pain they are feeling in their body and focus on how they want to feel,” she said.
It was in the spring of 2018 that a routine eye exam in town turned into a journey of pain and invasive treatment for the cancerous tumor found in the back corner of her eye.
“I immediately started crying,” Felux said of getting the diagnosis.
Ocular melanoma impacts about five in a million people and has a a 50 percent chance of spreading, mostly to the liver and the lungs.
What followed was plaque radiation surgery by specialists in Philadelphia, requiring an incision in her eye muscle and a painful recovery.
She had a cataract removed and monthly injections in her eyeball, and yet her vision never improved.
“It was a very traumatic experience, something I don’t wish on anyone,” Felux said. “It was very difficult.”
She developed medically-induced PTSD and now can’t get an eye exam without crying.
In August, Felux decided enough was enough when she decided to cease treatments, during a treatment, for radiation retinopathy because it was too painful and stress-inducing.
“I was sitting in the chair…and it was a full body feeling—I’m done…my whole body said, that’s it,” she said. “It wasn’t worth the anxiety.”
A patient advocate for Melanoma Research Foundation, Felux has given public presentations about her eye cancer and it’s inspired her to write poetry that is both real and raw. Because of the likelihood that the cancer may spread, the massage therapist undergoes MRIs twice a year.
“Nobody knows how to treat it if it goes metastatic, and the survival rate is 9-12 months,” Felux said, “Basically a death sentence.”
But for now, she has “No Evidence of Disease,” or NED as it’s referred to in medical circles
“They’ll say they are dancing with NED,” Felux said.
The cancer diagnosis has not impacted her ability to help others through her work.
“It’s helpful that I work in a dimly lit room,” Felux said, laughing.
Humor helps her manage thoughts of the unknown regarding the future of her health. Her healthy eye is 20/20 with corrective lenses so she can well function.
“I’m known to make puns, especially eye-related,” Felux said, adding her husband is not such a fan of those. “He helps keep me going and the things we do together.”
During COVID, the couple learned how to fly fish and enjoy being in nature. They love to walk from their home near the Depot into downtown Culpeper, frequenting the restaurants and shops.
Felux has an air for the dramatic as well and has been know to dress up—including as Marie Antoinette—for their strolls.
“It’s getting there,” she said of how business has been since opening July 1 in Culpeper.
She’s had to build back her client base after weathering a seven-month shutdown at the start of COVID when her office was still in Manassas. It required tapping into savings along with a local grant and finally an SBA loan to stay afloat.
Sanitation and disinfection were a focus prior to the pandemic in her studio and remain so now. Felux wears a mask during sessions and changes her shirt in between clients.
A signature wall in the massage room, made from recycled plant fibers, changes colors, adding a gentle ambiance. The table is heated.
Felux and her husband renovated the space to add wainscoting and redid the bathroom. A scene of tree branches welcomes clients to the lobby area where music plays lightly and the air is mildly scented.
“Willow trees are known to be medicinal,” the cancer survivor said of how she came up with her business name. “And I’ve always been fascinated by the moon.”
Felux said she is not your average massage therapist. Mostly, it’s her work that sustains her on the hard road she has walked.
“I am just very passionate about helping people,” she said. “I really do believe people are stronger than they think.”
WillowMoonHealing.com is a member of the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce. Sessions start at $95.
540/825-4315