Massive DHL distribution center will bring jobs, revenue—and more traffic—to Stafford

A new DHL distribution center planned off Stafford County’s Courthouse Road interchange is expected to create close to 600 jobs and generate $1 million a year in tax revenue.
But it will also bring more than 1,800 more vehicles to an already-busy traffic area, requiring millions of dollars worth of road improvements to handle the load.
Stafford supervisors and the county’s Planning Commission approved the 533,624-square-foot DHL distribution facility adjacent to Interstate 95 on Wyche Road earlier this month.
The new Stafford facility will serve the mid-Atlantic region for the international courier, which delivers about 1.5 billion parcels per year around the globe. County officials said the Stafford facility will be fully operational by March 2022.
The state will give DHL $1.7 million from the Commonwealth’s Development Opportunity Fund, used at Gov. Ralph Northam’s discretion. In exchange, the program requires DHL to invest $72 million in equipment, real estate and capital investment and create 577 new jobs at the Stafford facility. The state is also providing job tax credits to DHL totaling about $527,000.
Hiring for those new jobs is scheduled to begin this summer.
In December, John Holden, director of economic development, told supervisors more than 380 of the new jobs will average about $54,000 in annual salary, with the remainder being in the $30,000-per-year range.
“These aren’t your grandmother’s warehouse jobs; these are people that run highly technical equipment,” Holden said. “They’re well-paying jobs and they’re the type of jobs we don’t have here in Stafford.”
Holden said workers will operate equipment that helps load goods and materials onto trucks serving the Washington and Richmond metropolitan areas.
Stafford officials also applied for a grant from the Transportation Partnership Opportunity Fund, which would put $1.3 million toward upgrading the narrow and aging Wyche Road to handle the anticipated truck traffic during and after construction. The facility will be just south of the terminus of Bradburn Place and can be accessed from Interstate 95 via the new divergent diamond interchange at Courthouse Road.
“This facility is being built next to the most modern interchange in the commonwealth, said Holden. “It’s on a road that’s going to be improved.”
Holden said Wyche Road will eventually be widened to 22 feet to accommodate heavy trucks used in the facility’s construction. The new road is expected to accommodate the vehicle traffic generated by the new warehouse.
“They’re not 18-wheelers,” said Holden. “They will be leaving [the facility] at nonpeak hours.”
The new facility is expected to bring in about $1 million annually in tax revenue for Stafford and will also bring over 1,800 additional vehicles per day at an already-busy Courthouse Road interchange. The area recently added a Publix grocery store and will soon add 168 multifamily units and 80 single-family attached homes at Embrey Mill.
The 26-acre Burns Corner commercial development in the vicinity of Hospital Center Boulevard and Courthouse and Wyche roads is also planned, as are seven drive-thru restaurants and a fuel station on an 11-acre parcel located at the northwestern corner of Austin Ridge Drive and Courthouse Road.
Holden said the county’s incentive for DHL includes matching the Transportation Partnership Opportunity Fund over the next five years. Holden said $1.1 million of those funds will come from personal property taxes paid by DHL. The remainder of the matched funds will come from the county’s opportunity fund, where Holden said money will be set aside annually for five years.
Holden said Stafford competed for the project with other locations in the state, as well as locations in Maryland.
“This is a major project for the entire commonwealth, not just Stafford,” said Holden. “We’re all going to get this thing done.”
