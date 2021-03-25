Massive DHL distribution center will bring jobs, revenue—and more traffic—to Stafford

“These aren’t your grandmother’s warehouse jobs; these are people that run highly technical equipment,” Holden said. “They’re well-paying jobs and they’re the type of jobs we don’t have here in Stafford.”

Holden said workers will operate equipment that helps load goods and materials onto trucks serving the Washington and Richmond metropolitan areas.

Stafford officials also applied for a grant from the Transportation Partnership Opportunity Fund, which would put $1.3 million toward upgrading the narrow and aging Wyche Road to handle the anticipated truck traffic during and after construction. The facility will be just south of the terminus of Bradburn Place and can be accessed from Interstate 95 via the new divergent diamond interchange at Courthouse Road.

“This facility is being built next to the most modern interchange in the commonwealth, said Holden. “It’s on a road that’s going to be improved.”

Holden said Wyche Road will eventually be widened to 22 feet to accommodate heavy trucks used in the facility’s construction. The new road is expected to accommodate the vehicle traffic generated by the new warehouse.

“They’re not 18-wheelers,” said Holden. “They will be leaving [the facility] at nonpeak hours.”