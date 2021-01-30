Master Cattleman program to be offered virtually in 7-week session

An opportunity to learn the ins and outs of running a cattle farming business in Virginia is coming up this Spring.

The Virginia Cooperative Extension plans to offer the Virginia Master Cattlemen program online starting Tuesday, March 2.

The program consists of seven sessions with essential information for beef producers in the areas of economics, genetics, reproduction, nutrition, forages, herd health and marketing. The goal of the program is to build foundational knowledge that can serve as a base for future, more advanced educational programs.

Participants will receive a certificate as a Virginia Master Cattleman upon successful completion of all seven sessions of the program.

Online classes are expected to start Tuesday, March 2, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and continue each Tuesday through April 13. The cost of the program is $70 and includes a course notebook and link to a website with additional supplemental materials and instruction.

The registration deadline is February 19. Use this link to register: https://tinyurl.com/vamastercattlemens .

Further questions may be directed to the Culpeper Virginia Extension office, 540/727-3435.