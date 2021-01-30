 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Master Cattleman program to be offered virtually in 7-week session
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Master Cattleman program to be offered virtually in 7-week session

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Muddy Flats Farm - feeding the cattle

Culpeper farmer Rocky Gugino feeds some of his beef cattle. Virginia Cooperative Extension is offering a Master Cattleman certification program this spring.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

An opportunity to learn the ins and outs of running a cattle farming business in Virginia is coming up this Spring.

The Virginia Cooperative Extension plans to offer the Virginia Master Cattlemen program online starting Tuesday, March 2.

The program consists of seven sessions with essential information for beef producers in the areas of economics, genetics, reproduction, nutrition, forages, herd health and marketing. The goal of the program is to build foundational knowledge that can serve as a base for future, more advanced educational programs.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Participants will receive a certificate as a Virginia Master Cattleman upon successful completion of all seven sessions of the program.

Online classes are expected to start Tuesday, March 2, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and continue each Tuesday through April 13. The cost of the program is $70 and includes a course notebook and link to a website with additional supplemental materials and instruction.

The registration deadline is February 19. Use this link to register: https://tinyurl.com/vamastercattlemens .

Further questions may be directed to the Culpeper Virginia Extension office, 540/727-3435.

0 comments

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marijuana legalization clears key Virginia Senate panel
Business

Marijuana legalization clears key Virginia Senate panel

A proposal to legalize marijuana and create a regulated market for the drug cleared a Senate hurdle on Friday, coming out of a key panel with a delayed implementation date and a new diversity requirement for the boards that would guide the process.

Watch Now: Related Video

GameStop's ascent: Reddit traders vs hedge funds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News