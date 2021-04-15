Meadows Farms has fundraiser Saturday for Alzheimer's

The Great Big Greenhouse and Meadows Farms Nurseries will kick off their sixth annual Alzheimer’s awareness and fundraising event Saturday with Alzheimer’s Day at their 18 locations.

The company will accept donations for the Alzheimer’s Association from Saturday until June 21, but customers who do so on Saturday will get 10 percent off their purchases that day. There also will be silent auctions and other activities.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Great Big Greenhouse and Meadows Farms have raised more than $130,000 in five years and hope to add another $30,000 to the total this year. The company dedicates the effort in memory of the founder, “Farmer” Bill Meadows who died in 2017 due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

Meadows “had a passion for life, business and helping others throughout his career founding the company in 1960 and building it into one of the largest independently owned garden centers and landscape company in the country,” said Bobby Lewis, vice president of Meadows Farms.

He said the company appreciates the works of the Alzheimer’s Association does and looks forward to the day when the disease is eliminated.

More information about Alzheimer’s Association is available at alz.org or 800/272-3900.

—Cathy Dyson —Staff reports