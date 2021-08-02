Merchants open late 'til 8 at Culpeper Downtown First Fridays this week

A literary, choral and theatrical First Fridays is coming this week to Downtown Culpeper.
Various merchants will be open late until 8 on Aug. 6 and First Fridays of the month through November. Culpeper Renaissance Inc. is sponsoring the after-hours shopping and dining experience featuring live music, special sales, sip n shop, tastings, refreshments, artists and more, according to a CRI release.
The Culpeper Department of Tourism & Economic Development is spearheading the entertainment and activities for this week’s First Friday. There will be a children’s book reading 2 to 5 p.m. on the parklet in front of Poppy+Chalk. Hear stories every half hour by authors Katie Gigliotti and Tori Gilbert.
There will also be book giveaway and signing of, “The Giraffe Who Loved School,” for the first 100 children.
The Windmore Choral group will perform at 3 p.m. for an hour on the platform beside the Depot. Theatrical Arts will perform 5 to 7 p.m.
Around town, there will be live music Friday at Far Gohn, Grass Rootes, Honey Bee Home, Jackleg, The Pier and Raven’s Nest.
Botanical Dwellings is treating customers to champagne, Skin Touch Therapy Spa will have happy hour refreshments or check out the live hive at La Bee Da Loca. The Museum of Culpeper History in the Depot will have its children’s play area open on a limited basis