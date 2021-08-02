Merchants open late 'til 8 at Culpeper Downtown First Fridays this week

A literary, choral and theatrical First Fridays is coming this week to Downtown Culpeper.

Various merchants will be open late until 8 on Aug. 6 and First Fridays of the month through November. Culpeper Renaissance Inc. is sponsoring the after-hours shopping and dining experience featuring live music, special sales, sip n shop, tastings, refreshments, artists and more, according to a CRI release.

The Culpeper Department of Tourism & Economic Development is spearheading the entertainment and activities for this week’s First Friday. There will be a children’s book reading 2 to 5 p.m. on the parklet in front of Poppy+Chalk. Hear stories every half hour by authors Katie Gigliotti and Tori Gilbert.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There will also be book giveaway and signing of, “The Giraffe Who Loved School,” for the first 100 children.

The Windmore Choral group will perform at 3 p.m. for an hour on the platform beside the Depot. Theatrical Arts will perform 5 to 7 p.m.

Around town, there will be live music Friday at Far Gohn, Grass Rootes, Honey Bee Home, Jackleg, The Pier and Raven’s Nest.