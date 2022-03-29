Mitchells foxhounds honored at national competition

The hounds of Bull Run Hunt in Mitchells were recognized over the weekend at national championships held in North Carolina, the hunt club announced on Tuesday.

Wicket, a crossbred female hound from the local club and huntsman Tim Michel was named the No. 2 hound in the nation at the 2022 National Championship Foxhound Performance Trial was held Saturday and Sunday, March 26 and 27 at the J. Robert Gordon Field Trial Grounds in Hoffman, North Carolina, according to the release.

Four other Bull Run Hunt hounds finished among the top 12 hounds in the nation, the club said.

"Wicket placed 2nd out of 53 qualifying hounds from 18 packs competing in the finals," Bull Run Hunt stated. "To qualify for this competition a hound had to earn a position of a top ten hound at one of the regional trials held across the country during the last foxhunting season."

The release stated that hounds are judged on their skills of hunting, trailing, marking and full cry. Every breed of foxhound was represented, including English, Crossbred, American and Penn-Marydel.

Rosie Campbell and Adrianna Waddy, joint masters of the Bull Run Hunt, participated in the trials with 37 other hunts and 170 mounted riders, the club said, adding, "Tim Michel, Bull Run’s huntsman, stayed back in Virginia to hunt a mixed pack of Bull Run and Rolling Rock Hounds at Bull Run’s closing meet of the season."

The No. 1 foxhound in the United States is a crossbred male named Dalesmanfrom the Goodwin Hounds in North Carolina.

The championship was held at the J. Robert Gordon Field Trial Facility, owned by the State of North Carolina and is under the auspices of the North Carolina Wildlife Commission.