More than 3K attend 42nd Annual CulpeperFest

CulpeperFest happened without a hitch this year with the pandemic in the rear-view mirror and everyone eager to reconnect.

It felt kind of normal again.

Culpeper Chamber of Commerce organizers and volunteers clicked in more than 3,000 guests for the the 42nd Annual after-hours business extravaganza held Friday in Cyclone Stadium. The weather was perfect and spirits high among generations of families strolling the track picking up freebies, learning about Culpeper and chatting with friends.

“Welcome to CulpeperFest! We are so excited to have everyone here to learn about what a wonderful community we live in,” Culpeper Chamber President & CEO Jeff Say welcomed on the main stage, outside of the stadium.

Waking Napster played some vintage covers and young dancers from MFA Studios in Locust Grove displayed grace and agility in a swing-inspired routine to start things off. Also outside the stadium, five food trucks set up selling Southern fried goodness, Mexican fare, BBQ, Thai selections and shaved ice.

Culpeper County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association displayed lifesaving vehicles and there were classic cars by Chrysler of Culpeper along with a field landing by AirCare6 Medevac, based at Culpeper Regional Airport.

Inside the gate, Winona Pritts with Culpeper County Economic Development manned the ‘Be A Culpeper Local’ table and handed out flyers for this year’s upcoming Harvest Days Farm Tour Sept. 17-18.

At the Kid Central booth, youth could complete to win prizes. Also outside the stadium, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office command center was popular for tours while Stuarts Draft artist Daniel Ryman stayed busy drawing caricatures for tips.

Windmill Heights Garden Center owner Paul Hutcheson displayed bright flowers under his tent along with a whimsical fairy garden. The Town of Culpeper nursery is offering its next workshop on creating one’s own enchanted garden 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday.

Attracting many gawkers, the Earthquest booth boasted a wide-eyed eagle owl, Bubo, with the most beautiful hazel eyes.

The creatures are not native to the area, informed parrot sanctuary director Elizabeth Rand, who runs the wildlife education nonprofit based in Rapidan with her husband.

“We’ve done a couple of programs this year, not as many as we wanted to when COVID spiked,” she said of early 2022. “We would love to get funding and do more.”

The eagle owl is native to Europe and Asia. Its eyes are orange because the bird is most active at dawn and dusk, Rand said.

Over at the Virginia Dept. of Health booth, nurses and public health workers handed out free Narcan, gun locks, COVID home tests, toothbrushes and more.

Small businesswoman Christine Abdelmalek of Trinity Design & Build displayed her wares, custom wood pieces while around the corner Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Servicers staffers and volunteers occupied three tents along the track. The five-county human services agency is celebrating 50 years.

Summer Reading at Culpeper County Library, Culpeper AirFest, happening Oct. 8 this year, Career Partners, Aging Together, Griffinsburg Baptist Church and many more participated at CulpeperFest.

“Everything went really well and everyone had a great time,” reported Say.

