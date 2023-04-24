Offering an infusion of shop-keeping training at a variety of drop-in sessions, the first-ever "Culpeper County Conference: Business Breakouts" is Wednesday at Germanna Community College Daniel Technology Center.

“Culpeper County entrepreneurs will have access to six timely courses to help strengthen their businesses,” said Culpeper County Economic Development Director Bryan Rothamel in a release. “The day is full of sessions most frequently asked for by business owners.”

The conference, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., is free for all Culpeper County business owners. Registrants can attend any single session or all sessions.

The day will begin with a choice of three two-hour workshops—QuickBooks and recordkeeping, customer-center sales or a tailored marketing plan. Attendees will actively work on their business during the workshops and leave with work products tailored to their business, according to the release.

A second session will offer three one-hour courses—an overview of available money through Community Investment Collaborative, why all businesses need to be concerned about cybersecurity or practical tools to help businesses.

The day will end with a roundtable lunch discussion with a few successful Culpeper County business owners.

“Success has many definitions for small businesses,” Rothamel said. “The roundtable discussion will show us how everyone’s pathway to success is different.”

Sponsors for the first ever small business summit for Culpeper County business owners are Be A Culpeper Local, Central Virginia Small Business Development Center and Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.

Registration is open at CulpeperConference.com.