Mountain Run Winery, weathering 2020, celebrates VA Wine Month

Reached by phone Thursday morning, Foster was visiting a fellow grower north of Sperryville in search of grapes to purchase. That’s because four frosts in late spring basically decimated crops for many Virginia wineries, he said.

So in addition to ongoing financial struggles due to COVID-19, some vineyards lost everything, Foster said.

“Our total crop yield was under one ton this year,” he said. “We usually have closer to 10 tons (of grapes). It was a massive loss—one of the worst years anyone has ever seen for fruit-bearing crops.”

Asked what the 2020 vintage was like, Foster replied, “There isn’t one. I’m heading up north to buy grapes from one of my partner wineries that actually has some.”

The March-April COVID-19 shutdown halted visitation and resulted in an overflow of inventory at the local winery. Between the frost and pandemic restrictions eventually loosening up, having extra product kind of balanced itself out, he said.

“But if we had three years like this quite a few of us would be out of business. We have our fingers crossed for 2021,” Foster said.