National accolades for REC communications team

The trade association for cooperative communicators has recognized Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s communications team for their public relations work, the cooperative announced this week.
The Cooperative Communicators Association presented REC with two first place awards for projects related to the cooperative’s involvement in the NRECA International’s Project Bolivia.
Ryan White, digital media specialist, won first place for the Project Bolivia video he produced. The team won first place for their use of social media in creating the Project Bolivia Facebook Blog that kept family, friends and the community-at-large updated while the crew was working in Bolivia.
The team also won second place in advertising for the #WeAreREC community ad.
“REC’s Communications and Public Relations department is dedicated to keeping member-owners informed and engaged with our Cooperative,” said Casey Hollins, REC director of communications and public relations in a statement.
“Member feedback shows that our member-owners recognize and appreciate our communication efforts. We work hard to ensure that our messages are clear and effective, and that we go beyond our member-owners’ expectations,” she added.
The CCA is an organization of 300 professionals who communicate for cooperatives.
REC provides electric service to over 170,000 connections in parts of 22 Virginia counties. With its general office in Fredericksburg, the Cooperative operates and maintains more than 17,000 miles of power lines through its service area, which ranges from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the tidal waters of the Chesapeake Bay.
Project Bolivia video Link: https://youtu.be/Tnjrp1j8_Bs
