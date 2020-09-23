National accolades for REC communications team

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The trade association for cooperative communicators has recognized Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s communications team for their public relations work, the cooperative announced this week.

The Cooperative Communicators Association presented REC with two first place awards for projects related to the cooperative’s involvement in the NRECA International’s Project Bolivia.

Ryan White, digital media specialist, won first place for the Project Bolivia video he produced. The team won first place for their use of social media in creating the Project Bolivia Facebook Blog that kept family, friends and the community-at-large updated while the crew was working in Bolivia.

The team also won second place in advertising for the #WeAreREC community ad.

“REC’s Communications and Public Relations department is dedicated to keeping member-owners informed and engaged with our Cooperative,” said Casey Hollins, REC director of communications and public relations in a statement.