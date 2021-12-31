VDOT schedules road work for Jan. 3-7, 2022

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) – New traffic pattern in effect at the Interstate 66 interchange south of the town of Marshall. Southbound Route 17 traffic will stop at the crossover for northbound Route 17 traffic turning onto I-66 west. Use caution while traffic adjusts to the new pattern.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Turn lane construction. Expect workers on the southbound right shoulder near Route 837 (Bowers Run Road) Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Lee Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 674 (Grays Mill Road) to Route 676 (Riley Road). Northbound mobile work zone with right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 Business (Rectortown Road) – Alternating lane closures during concrete work in the town of Marshall between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 Business (West Main Street). Alternating lane closures Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. with traffic controlled by flaggers.

