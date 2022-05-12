New cookie bar opens in Culpeper

Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things—and cookies made with it, taste absolutely scrumptious!

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place downtown Monday for Bailey’s Cookie Bar—a new bake shop featuring cookies that look so good you ooh and aah first, take a photo next, and then devour every last crumb.

Bailey Walters, the ex-social-worker-turned baking artiste, is the smart cookie opening her dream shop at 128 North Main Street where she aims to share the love.

Had one of those days where the only solace comes by way of: “Well, that’s the way the cookie crumbles”? Then, this bar is for you!

Bailey’s goal is to spread love, encouragement, kindness, laughter, and joy through fun and yummy cookies, according to a Culpeper Chamber of Commerce website that announced the shop’s grand opening on Saturday—an opening that closed the doors almost as fast as they opened.

“We sold 3,000 cookies!” Walters said, flashing a smile as fresh as the chocolate chip confections cooling on a nearby rack. “We had to make 16 more batches!”

“Not a crumb left behind!” chimed in Freda White, proud mother of Bailey.

The 31-year-old mother of three little ones received her cookie calling while spending joyous hours in a kitchen with Mimi, her grandma, who inspired Walters to love all things baked … especially milk’s BFF, the cookie.

Tears welling up, Walters was transported to her happy place.

“She would crank up this old radio, playing 103.1 country music and we’d start baking.”

Snickerdoodles. Their favorite.

Inspired, influenced, encouraged—and blessed with an artistic flair—Walters began designing cookies out of her home about three years ago. Things really took off when she posted circus-themed cookies from a nephew’s birthday. People wanted more and she made more … and posted more.

“If it looks good and tastes good, people will love it!” proclaimed the very smart cookie, who, alone, makes every single cookie in her shop.

Soon, it was time to take the show on the road, and one day she spotted the lease sign on 128 North Main. She later signed on the dotted line, and faster than a batch of chocolate chips take to bake a perfect golden brown, she began taking orders for both designer/artistic/themed cookies as well as cookies not dressed to the nines: chocolate chip, whoopie pie, ice cream filled, and of course, snickerdoodles.

But life got in the way of making other plans …

Dreams of opening a cookie shop were the furthest from her mind when Walters learned, in 2019, she had thyroid cancer. She beat it … but the cancer has returned. But not even cancer can beat this tough cookie. The 2008 Culpeper County High graduate plans on sweeping cancer down the waste can like a batch of burned cookies.

“She was always the child that never gave me any trouble,” White said, allowing her daughter to gather herself. “I’m really proud of her. She’s an angel. It’s amazing what all my children have done.”

So, what does Walters remember hearing on Grandma Mimi’s radio on those days in the kitchen of her memories?

“The Chain of Love,” she said.

Long, deep pause. She is failing to keep the tears from falling.

“Don’t let the chain of love end with you.”

Grandma Mimi, whose cookie cake pan Walters still uses, would really be proud … the chain of love is off to a strong beginning.

“Watching it come full circle.”

Davy Meister, a retired schoolteacher and coach with a background in print journalism, is a freelance writer who lives in Culpeper. Reach him at meisterdavy@yahoo.com.