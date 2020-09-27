New Liberty Place building 'checks all the boxes' for first tenant

Liberty Place in downtown Fredericksburg isn’t quite finished, but it already has its first tenant.
Cary Street Partners moved into 6,500 square feet of Class A office space on the third floor Sept. 14, and has parking spaces in the adjoining Winchester Street Parking Deck. The wealth management company’s Fredericksburg office had been located in an office park near Mary Washington Hospital.
Lee Murray, a financial adviser who manages the branch office, said he and his staff love downtown and have long wanted to be there, but needed a place with enough square footage and private parking for clients.
“Until now, that product didn’t exist downtown. Liberty Place checked all the boxes,” he said. “I believe it will be the new center of Fredericksburg.”
The three-story brick commercial and office building faces William Street in the block bounded by Amelia, Douglas and Winchester streets. It and the adjoining parking deck are the first phase of a total transformation of two blocks just outside of Fredericksburg’s historic area.
Fredericksburg developers Tom and Cathy Wack initially planned to develop the entire block where Liberty Place and the parking deck stand, but eventually sold most of that parcel to William Square LLC, an affiliate of Spotsylvania County developer Vakos Cos. The Wacks’ company, Wack General Contractor, built and owns Liberty Place.
It demolished the long-vacant William Street Executive Building to make way for Liberty Place, which is designed to look like two different structures joined together “so the building did not look so hulking,” Tom Wack said. The smaller section at the corner of William and Winchester streets is a darker brick than the rest of the building, and features different trim.
“It’s just a nice modern office building with some historical brick detailing,” he said.
Liberty Place will eventually have several restaurants on the first floor, including Cocky Rooster, Mellow Mushroom and Blue Cow Ice Cream. Burger Bach and Pasta Fresca, which had intended to open there, have backed out, but talks are underway with two other concepts for the first-floor spaces, said Heather Hagerman of Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite, who is one of the real estate agents handling the property.
Other tenants include the nonprofit Students for Life; the North American headquarters of Fit20, a chain of exercise studios that’s expected to soon move in; and an Atlantic Union Bank mortgage office, which will move in the fourth quarter of this year, she said.
Wack General Contracting is also overseeing construction of the Winchester Street Parking Deck for William Square, since the two buildings are connected by a skybridge. The nearly finished parking deck, which has five levels, was created using precast sections lifted into place by a 250-foot crane.
“Once the parking deck is complete in October, it will be open to the general public for use,” said Collin Vakos, a Vakos project manager. “The deck has 321 spaces that will be available for both monthly and daily parking. We are currently determining both our daily and monthly parking fees. Credit card payments will be accepted by a kiosk at the entrance that will be installed soon.”
The final development on the block will be Winchester Place, a 34-unit apartment building with 3,500 square feet of commercial space that will face Amelia Street. William Square has hired GLMG Inc. in Spotsylvania County as the contractor, and the expected delivery date is early spring 2022.
“We are hoping to lease the commercial space soon and open the business at the time of delivery,” Vakos said.
William Square also owns the block where The Free Lance–Star’s offices were located until the newspaper moved to Central Park in late 2016.The Vakos subsidiary plans to build Amelia House, a 50-unit apartment building, on the side of the block facing Amelia Street, and the 98-room Hotel Fredericksburg, which will be on the William Street and Washington Avenue sides of the block.
“Amelia House and the hotel are both currently in the permitting process,” Vakos said. “We hope to commence construction early in the first quarter of 2021. In the meantime, we will continue our work preparing those sites for construction.”
Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.