 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New mural coming to Culpeper car dealership
0 comments
editor's pick featured

New mural coming to Culpeper car dealership

{{featured_button_text}}

Artist and graphic designer Crystal Burnam, a resident of Culpeper, is painting a mural that reflects Culpeper and its history at Battlefield Ford just off Rt. 29 south of town.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“My employees made the Battlefield Auto sign [seen at center, above] to thank me for taking good care of them during the COVID pandemic,” said the business’ owner, Gary Fay on Thursday. “And I thought having a Culpeper-focused mural around it would really look great.”

Fay opened the car dealership in September 2000. “Culpeper’s been good to me, and there are a lot of great people here. That’s what I wanted to focus on.”

Burnham expects to complete the mural within the next week. Look for photos of the finished product and more about the artist in an upcoming edition of the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

ejennings@starexponent.com  540/317-2986

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

How to have financial flexibility

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News