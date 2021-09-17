New mural coming to Culpeper car dealership

Artist and graphic designer Crystal Burnam, a resident of Culpeper, is painting a mural that reflects Culpeper and its history at Battlefield Ford just off Rt. 29 south of town.
“My employees made the Battlefield Auto sign [seen at center, above] to thank me for taking good care of them during the COVID pandemic,” said the business’ owner, Gary Fay on Thursday. “And I thought having a Culpeper-focused mural around it would really look great.”
Fay opened the car dealership in September 2000. “Culpeper’s been good to me, and there are a lot of great people here. That’s what I wanted to focus on.”
Burnham expects to complete the mural within the next week. Look for photos of the finished product and more about the artist in an upcoming edition of the Culpeper Star-Exponent.
