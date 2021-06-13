New owners revive old-fashioned neighborhood market in Fredericksburg

It’s just after 6 on a pleasant weekday evening and Stanford A. Stanford is manning the cash register at the Economy Food Market on Fall Hill Avenue in Fredericksburg.

While he smoothly rings up an assortment of cigarettes, ice cream, Dr. Pepper and snacks for customers, he’s doing more than checking folks out.

He’s also working hard to create a personal connection with each person who walks through the door. He greets most of them by name and asks about their days, trying to make his store part of the neighborhood.

“I saw you out cutting grass yesterday,” he said to one customer.

If it was in New York, the Economy Food Market would be a classic bodega—a corner store that works its way into the daily lives of people who live nearby.

Before Stanford finishes out the evening shift—his wife Amy handles the day shift—he’ll tell one neighbor that a package he was hoping to pick up hadn’t arrived, another that he was glad to see them after a long absence and tease a third that he’d better get all the items his wife sent him to the store for.