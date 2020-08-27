New sunflower patch by historic Auburn helps farmer diversify in midst of pandemic

These days, one of nature's marvels brighten some of the fields around Culpeper County's historic Auburn estate.
Local farmer Joe Gray and his family are growing 20 acres of sunflowers there, Gray's first agritourism venture featuring the cheery plant.
On Sunday at Gray's Auburn Farm Sunflower Patch, the giant yellow blossoms hung heavy with seeds.
Several groups of visitors carrying cameras and props picked their way toward picturesque spots in a quest for fall photos.
Nearby, an antebellum Greek Revival mansion dominated the scene, set on a rise with a commanding view of the countryside. Cattle grazed in its shadow.
Not far away, visitors refreshed themselves with food-truck offerings—Funcakes, flavored ice and Jambalaya Brothers's Cajun cuisine.
“It’s worked pretty well so far,” Gray, the farm's manager, said as he eyed the action in the late-afternoon sunshine. “We had about 40 people the first day, 140 on Saturday and 170 today, so word’s been getting out one way or another.”
The experienced farmer was surprised by how quickly the sunflowers bloomed.
“I’ve never grown them before, I’m learning as I go,” he said. “We thought they’d take longer to open up—they kinda took us by surprise.”
He and his family—wife Candice and son Asa, age 18 months—went to the beach for some time away, thinking they would have a week or two to get the Sunflower Patch ready to open.
Instead, after arriving back in Brandy Station, they saw that the flowers were already beginning to bloom.
“We had to hustle and pull it all together pretty quick,” Gray said.
Fortunately, Gray has a lot of family support. His wife’s parents, Sumerduck residents Stephen and Julie Fisher, were on site Sunday to help, as well as their son, Connor Fisher. Gray’s cousins, Lisa and Vance Turner, who recently moved to the area, also pitched in.
Candice Gray, who works full time as a nurse at Culpeper Medical Center, is expecting their second child in early September.
The patch charges $10 per person to visit from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and cut flowers cost $2 per stem. Photographers can pay $50 per hour and schedule clients to visit the farm during that time.
Depending on the day this fall, different food trucks will be on site. Gray said the Moo Thru truck is scheduled to be present this weekend.
“They’re neighbors of mine, and I know their ice cream is real popular,” he said of the Remington-based dairy, a favorite of many area residents.
This year, Gray decided to diversify his farming operation at Auburn because prices for row crops—such as corn and soybeans—have destabilized due to COVID-19's economic effects.
“Nothing is very certain right now,” he said. “We’ve thought about (growing sunflowers) before, so it seemed like a good time to give it a try.”
Investing in a new business during the pandemic conditions could have been disastrous, he said.
“It was risky,” he admitted. “But that’s the life of a farmer, you know? Now, it looks like we might break even.”
Although Auburn's historic house is prominently in view, Gray suspects most people are unaware of its unique place in the story of Culpeper County.
Auburn’s handsome mansion was built in 1855 for James A. Beckham, a short distance west of Brandy Station; the property is in the southern sector of the Brandy Station cavalry battlefield. John Minor Botts, a fiery Unionist and Whig from Richmond, acquired the plantation from Beckham in 1862.
During the American Civil War, Auburn played a role in significant, fascinating events. In June 1863, its grounds welcomed Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart’s glittering Grand Review of his cavalry troops before Robert E. Lee launched his Gettysburg Campaign from Culpeper.
In November 1863, Auburn’s fields were covered with thousands of Union tents and soldiers as the Army of the Potomac occupied Culpeper the winter before Grant’s Overland Campaign.
During the war, the estate hosted more general officers—Union and Confederate—than any other in Culpeper. That includes Lee, Ulysses Grant and George Gordon Meade.
And in our time, Auburn’s 425-acre spread has been described as the most beautiful in Culpeper County.
The first day Gray opened the sunflower patch—Friday, Aug. 21—visitors were rained out, and it rained again on Saturday afternoon. But last Sunday, the weather was good all day long.
Even with the rain, Gray said the success he’s had so far makes him optimistic about the future.
“It’s good enough I think we’ll expand next year, maybe get some animals out here for a petting zoo, maybe grow some lavender,” he said.
Gray thinks it has helped that the farm is so near busy U.S. 29, and is easy to find from there.
“I’ve been surprised at how far people have traveled to come here,” Gray said. “People are coming from Northern Virginia, Waynesboro—all over the place.”
He said it’s been great seeing so many kids (he’s lenient on the entry fee for such, he added). And he has enjoyed offering a golf-cart ride to seniors or others who might have a harder time navigating uneven ground.
“We plan to be open all this weekend, and possibly even next weekend,” he said.
The only thing that might derail his plans would be the arrival of his new baby.
“That kind of takes priority over everything,” he smiled.
Star-Exponent staff writer Clint Schemmer and Culpeper historian Clark B. Hall contributed to this report.
