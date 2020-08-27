New sunflower patch by historic Auburn helps farmer diversify in midst of pandemic

In November 1863, Auburn’s fields were covered with thousands of Union tents and soldiers as the Army of the Potomac occupied Culpeper the winter before Grant’s Overland Campaign.

During the war, the estate hosted more general officers—Union and Confederate—than any other in Culpeper. That includes Lee, Ulysses Grant and George Gordon Meade.

And in our time, Auburn’s 425-acre spread has been described as the most beautiful in Culpeper County.

The first day Gray opened the sunflower patch—Friday, Aug. 21—visitors were rained out, and it rained again on Saturday afternoon. But last Sunday, the weather was good all day long.

Even with the rain, Gray said the success he’s had so far makes him optimistic about the future.

“It’s good enough I think we’ll expand next year, maybe get some animals out here for a petting zoo, maybe grow some lavender,” he said.

Gray thinks it has helped that the farm is so near busy U.S. 29, and is easy to find from there.

“I’ve been surprised at how far people have traveled to come here,” Gray said. “People are coming from Northern Virginia, Waynesboro—all over the place.”