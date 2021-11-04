Nov. 5 events, business specials to close 2021's Culpeper First Friday programs

On Friday, Nov. 4, Culpeper-area residents and visitors are invited to enjoy free entertainment and activities in downtown Culpeper's historic district, courtesy of the Culpeper Department of Tourism & Economic Development.

Merchants will be open late until 8 p.m., featuring live music, special sales, sip n shop, tastings, refreshments, artists, and more.

Culpeper's downtown will welcome people with warmth and hospitality, Culpeper Renaissance Inc. said.

Special activities will include Bill Crone, demonstrating wood crafts at the Poppy+Chalk parklet on East Davis Street from 4 to 7 p.m. Mary Seek of Seek Lavender will show its sample bags at the Raven’s Nest parklet on East Davis Street, from 3 p.m. onward.

Business specials include:

Beer Hound Brewery $6 pitchers, any beer, 3-5 p.m., and Trivia from 7-9 p.m.

Botanical Dwellings Complimentary champagne while shopping. (limit two glasses per customer, must be 21+)

Far Gohn Brewing Live MUSIC! AP Project performs at 7 p.m.

The Frenchman’s Corner Holiday 2021 Preview 5–8 p.m.

Grass Rootes Live Music! Dinner Specials.