Nov. 5 events, business specials to close 2021's Culpeper First Friday programs

On Friday, Nov. 4, Culpeper-area residents and visitors are invited to enjoy free entertainment and activities in downtown Culpeper's historic district, courtesy of the Culpeper Department of Tourism & Economic Development.
Merchants will be open late until 8 p.m., featuring live music, special sales, sip n shop, tastings, refreshments, artists, and more.
Culpeper's downtown will welcome people with warmth and hospitality, Culpeper Renaissance Inc. said.
Special activities will include Bill Crone, demonstrating wood crafts at the Poppy+Chalk parklet on East Davis Street from 4 to 7 p.m. Mary Seek of Seek Lavender will show its sample bags at the Raven’s Nest parklet on East Davis Street, from 3 p.m. onward.
Business specials include:
Beer Hound Brewery $6 pitchers, any beer, 3-5 p.m., and Trivia from 7-9 p.m.
Botanical Dwellings Complimentary champagne while shopping. (limit two glasses per customer, must be 21+)
Far Gohn Brewing Live MUSIC! AP Project performs at 7 p.m.
The Frenchman’s Corner Holiday 2021 Preview 5–8 p.m.
Grass Rootes Live Music! Dinner Specials.
Green Roost Enter to win a Door Prize.
Grill 309 Happy Hour is expanded 3-8 p.m. for First Friday.
Homeconomics Get Cozy with 20% off all blankets and throws.
Honey Bee Home Enjoy specialty fall cocktails while shopping and 10% off the entire shop including furniture.
Ines Register to win a gift certificate valued at $25.
Jackleg Live Music! Happy Hour 6–8 p.m.
K Art & Design 5–8 p.m., open house with art demos and new artwork to view in the gallery.
Knit Wit 10% off Alpaca socks for men and women
La Bee da Loca Great variety of honey, wonderful gift items, live bee hive. Free honey stick with purchase!
Le Monkey House Wear a Monkey House tee shirt and get 20% off another shirt; 10% off custom orders.
Momma’s Hemp 10% off with free lollipop or pre-roll with every purchase of $40 or more.
Museum of Culpeper History 15% discount on shop merchandise. Children’s Play Area open on limited basis.
N Style Gallery Receive 30% off on nonsale merchandise. Light refreshments served.
Oma’s Creative Corner Kids refreshments, Kids jewelry craft.
Pepperberries refreshments and Holiday Happiness!
The Pier Live Music! Food and drink specials.
Raven’s Nest Coffee House Drink Specials, First Friday giveaways, Live Music
Reigning Cats & Dogs “Yappy Hour” from 5-8 p.m. bring your pooch to enjoy samples of puppy cake and doggy vino/beer. Monthly seasonal specials!
Shenandoah Garden Spot Special Sale
Skin Touch Therapy Spa Happy hour refreshments / Retail Discounts / Brow Bar or Service Enhancements
State Climb Student discount extended to Merchant First Fridays. Day pass and rental will be $10 for all students who enter before 8p.m..
Glass Blowing demonstrations by Cody Long, weather permitting.
TASTE Oil Vinegar Spice Enjoy samples of blood orange olive oil brownies and seltzer water with balsamic vinegar.
The Rusty Willow Boutique Join us to “Sip and Shop” each First Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. Yummy beverage, lite fares, and our signature “Sip and Shop” giveaways! Excited to debut new arrivals monthly, with discounts offered for feature collections.
Vinosity 5–7 p.m. Spend $100 & receive a $15 gift card, Spend $200 & receive a $20 gift card - no additional discounts apply.