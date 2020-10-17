Now 50, Culpeper mill feeds millions, boosts local economy

What happens inside?

For much of the year, tractor-trailers line up by the mill’s grain elevators to deliver their wheat, with each truck weighed and its load of wheat tested before being stored for later processing.

To provide the kind of wheat that the mill needs, area farmers have been testing growth of new wheat varieties in cooperation with Virginia Cooperative Extension.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They don’t take just anything; it can put a lot of pressure on the farmer,” said Stafford, who assists these efforts in his work as an agent. “The bakers demand certain elasticity, it requires a lot of science and effort to meet those standards.”

Stafford said he appreciates Ardent Mills’ investment in improving its Culpeper mill to encourage such cooperation with local farmers.

In 2018, grain storage was doubled at the mill when seven new silos were built, making it possible for farmers to bring their wheat directly to Ardent rather than paying a third party to house the wheat until the mill is able to use it.

“They say if you build it, they will come, and that’s what’s happened here,” Stafford said. “Ardent invested about $26 million into the mill here (starting) in 2015, and it’s really paved the way for the future.”