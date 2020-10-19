Open nearly 40 years, Country Cookin' closes all locations for good - including Culpeper

A community gathering place for lovers of low-cost buffet dining and where kids ate for free, Roanoke-based Country Cookin’ has officially closed all of its more than a dozen locations in Virginia.
The permanent closure was blamed on the pandemic, going on seven months now. On Friday, the company announced it was going out of business.
The Culpeper restaurant, located in Southgate Shopping Center, served its last meal Saturday night as it, like all of the still-open Country Cookin eateries, sold out of food due to an overflow of diners. Many long-time servers said good-bye to long-time customers for the last time.
“We appreciate the support of everyone who visited this weekend for one last meal with us,” the company posted Saturday on social media. “Due to the overwhelming response to our closing announcement, we have sold out of food at all locations. All locations are now closed. Thank you for your support and for the kind words many of you have shared about your time with us during the last 40 years as staff members and guests. We will miss you!”
Founded in 1981, Country Cookin’ was forced to temporarily close all of its locations in March when the governor closed all dining rooms as COVID-19 started its spread. The Culpeper restaurant and others reopened in mid-June as restrictions eased.
Permanent closure of the Fredericksburg Country Cookin’ followed in early September followed on Sept. 17 with shuttering of the Lynchburg, Orange, Roanoke and Warrenton restaurants. The remaining eateries closed this past weekend.
“The devastation to our communities, industry, employees and company resulting from the pandemic and mandated closures is heart-breaking,” Country Cookin’ president Tom Dodson posted last month on the company’s social media.
“We are grateful to the many friends, guests and wonderful employees who have been part of our Country Cookin’ family over the past four decades,” the company posted. “We pray for health, safety and a prosperous 2021 for all.”
Farewell messages and memories poured out on social media, like this one local to Culpeper: “I remember my mother when our whole family would go to Country Cookin’, 15+ of us she would order chicken livers however she would fill up on the salad bar and vegetables. She would the wrap the livers in a napkin and put them on her purse. When she passed away and I was going through her stuff I expected to find petrified livers in one of her many purses luckily I did not. Thanks for the family memories. On a side note does anyone remember the Country Cooking in Culpeper selling beer on tap?”
Virginia is not the only state that has seen its buffet restaurants severely impacted by COVID-19. Illinois-based Old Country Buffet closed its last restaurants earlier this month. The restaurant chain owner also closed two Hometown Buffets in California and Ryan’s in West Virginia. In May, San Diego-based Garden Fresh restaurants, which owns buffet chains, announced that all 97 of its restaurants would permanently close, according to the Chicago Tribune.
According to the September federal jobs report, 2.3 million U.S. restaurant workers are unemployed. At the same time, a gain of 200,000 jobs was reported for September in food services and drinking places, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In Culpeper County, 724 workers collected jobless benefits in September, according to Virginia Employment Commission, including 72 previously employed in accommodation and food service, the local group with most claimants. Second most impacted were Culpeper workers in the healthcare/social assistance fields with 52 collecting unemployment in September.
Workforce Services Director Marty Bywaters-Baldwin with Virginia Career Works Culpeper Center was sorry to hear about Country Cookin’ closing. A resource available for displaced workers is the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act grant, he said.
Anyone who has been permanently laid off from their job can apply for the grant at the Virginia Career Works – Culpeper Center at 210 E. Stevens St., Ste. 200 downtown. The center can be reached at 540/212-4570.
“Eligible workers qualify for paid internships and up to $5,500 in training funding to pay for credentials in the Healthcare, IT, Manufacturing, or Business/Financial industries,” Bywaters-Baldwin said.
The Culpeper Center is also hosting a final fall outdoor job fair 10 a.m. to noon this Wednesday in the Culpeper Baptist Church parking lot, 318 S. West St.
Seven local employers will be on hand, said Bywaters-Baldwin: “Lots of job opportunities available for individuals looking to make a career switch out of food service or hospitality into another field,” he said.
