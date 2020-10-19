Open nearly 40 years, Country Cookin' closes all locations for good - including Culpeper

A community gathering place for lovers of low-cost buffet dining and where kids ate for free, Roanoke-based Country Cookin’ has officially closed all of its more than a dozen locations in Virginia.

The permanent closure was blamed on the pandemic, going on seven months now. On Friday, the company announced it was going out of business.

The Culpeper restaurant, located in Southgate Shopping Center, served its last meal Saturday night as it, like all of the still-open Country Cookin eateries, sold out of food due to an overflow of diners. Many long-time servers said good-bye to long-time customers for the last time.

“We appreciate the support of everyone who visited this weekend for one last meal with us,” the company posted Saturday on social media. “Due to the overwhelming response to our closing announcement, we have sold out of food at all locations. All locations are now closed. Thank you for your support and for the kind words many of you have shared about your time with us during the last 40 years as staff members and guests. We will miss you!”

Founded in 1981, Country Cookin’ was forced to temporarily close all of its locations in March when the governor closed all dining rooms as COVID-19 started its spread. The Culpeper restaurant and others reopened in mid-June as restrictions eased.