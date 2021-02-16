 Skip to main content
Orange Chamber recognizes Culpeper Hospital
Culpeper Medical Center, a Novant Health UVA Health System facility, was recently recognized by the Orange County Chamber of Commerce as its February Business of the Month, the business association announced Monday in a news release.

Donna Staton, president of Culpeper Medical Center, accepted the award on behalf of the hospital on Friday, Feb. 5, which was also National Wear Red Day, the release stated. The first Friday in February, designated as American Heart Month, Novant Health UVA Health System team members were encouraged to wear red to help raise awareness for heart disease and stroke.

Culpeper Medical Center is a 70-bed acute care hospital with a 24/7 emergency room and many programs for community health and wellness, the news release stated. “At our facility, you will benefit from a wide range of highly skilled specialists and caregivers, including UVA providers, located onsite,” it said.

