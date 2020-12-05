Orange County author Hilary Holladay pens biography of poet Adrienne Rich

“In writing biographies, I’ve discovered I can bring together these two things I like to do so much—writing about people and going into depth about American authors,” she said.

Still, Holladay never imagined she would write a book about Adrian Rich.

“But in 2012, a couple of years after she died, I was looking around for a new book topic,” she said. “I thought about all sorts of people, even at one point considering Martha Stewart. But I realized lots of others had written about her, and that I’m not an expert on any of the things she’s interested in.”

Something kept pulling her back to Rich, whose poetry Holladay believes speaks to the times we live in.

“Rich lead a very principled and courageous life, and I eventually realized that I wanted to dig in and write about that life,” she said.

Asked for an example of Rich’s courage, Holladay said the poet wasn’t afraid to follow up the “lovely, moving formal poems” that initially won her acclaim with pieces that were more experimental and focused on women.