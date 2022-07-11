Orange County's Fiberlync still adding customers, miles

The Orange County Broadband Authority's Fiberlync provider continues a swift pace of installations, carrying last year’s momentum into 2022.

So far this year, Fiberlync has signed on approximately 500 customers—increasing its total customer base to more than 2,500—with a current total of 320 miles of fiber installed in the ground, according to head of business development, Jenny Cord.

Fiberlync’s take-rate, the percentage of eligible customers who have signed up for installation, has increased from 46% to 54% since the start of the year. This brings the county-backed broadband provider closer to its goal of offering reliable, high-speed internet for all unserved and underserved Orange County citizens and businesses.

“We’re trying to build most of Orange County, except maybe the Town of Orange,” said Cord.

The Town of Orange recently entered into a 20- year non-exclusive franchise agreement with Firefly Fiber Broadband, while electing to take no further action with Fiberlync. This was after Fiberlync’s bid submission left many suggested considerations unaddressed.

Fiberlync, however, is in agreement with the Town of Gordonsville to eventually offer internet services for all residents and businesses within town limits there, said Cord.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors recently approved $3 million for Fiberlync in the county’s capital improvements budget.

“That’s basically to continue to expand the network,” said District 2 Supervisor and OC Broadband Authority chair Jim White. “We’ve made a good bit of progress and connected a lot of people but there’s still people that aren’t yet served.”

White also referred to the county’s $3 million funding as a “bridge” to continue Fiberlync’s installation progress while the broadband authority awaits potential grants.

Fiberlync has been in discussion with Virginia Telecommunications Initiative in its application process for the next round of grant funding.

The OC Broadband Authority plans to turn in its application for a VATI grant by early-September, seeking $5-$10 million, White said, as Fiberlync fine-tunes its request.

“It’s a bit of strategy game–how much you ask for and how it affects your chances of being successful,” said White. “Somewhere in that range would get us to the point where we would have near universal coverage in Orange County, which is our overall charter.”

Fiberlync will receive word on the VATI grant by the end of the calendar year. The active fiber is installed throughout the county, along routes 15, 30 and 33. From there, fiber branches off into many of the secondary roads and some privately owned, public use roads.

Interested residents can check fiberlync.net, for availability or Fiberlync on Facebook. Currently, the company's active fiber passes 4,863 households.

In what White has previously referred to as a “fund availability-driven project,” Fiberlync is uncertain of exactly when fiber installation will be completed.

“We’re probably still a year and a half away,” said White, adding with the necessary funding that timeline could be six to nine months.