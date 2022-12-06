Orange planners balk at drive-thru plan for proposed Locust Grove Starbuck's

The November meeting of the Orange County Planning Commission had its share of tension when it came to proposed Germanna Heights, a multi-structure townhouse and shopping development across from the Locust Grove Walmart on Route 3, behind the Murphy Express gas station.

The proposed structure would consist of townhomes and retain space for four businesses, including a Starbucks. However, Planning Commission members expressed worry about execution of the projrect. Commission member Bryan Nicol brought up his first concern with the design of the Starbucks drive-thru and its relationship to the parking lot.

“You turn in, you have to drive all the way around back where you see the dumpster; then to get in line, you have to come all the way back around,” he said incredulously. “Then to get your coffee, you have to come around again, then halfway around the building again in order to leave.”

Vice-chairman Jason Capelle didn’t mince wordswhen it came to his assessment of the parking lot design.

“This layout is atrocious, and [is] definitely going to get someone hit,” Capelle said.

Project engineer John Fairbanks of Fairbanks and Franklin, asserted he “respectfully disagreed” with the assessment that the layout was a hazard.

“The layout has been something that’s been a process over the past years,” he said. “We’ve worked with the county, with the tenants, and with Starbucks, and there’s really no other way that the building could face and still have those tenants.”

Another issue brought up is that the proposal was asking for waivers from the county to allow them to diverge from the traditional building codes. The waivers aren’t unusual, particularly for a project of this size; but some members of the board said that waivers should be granted for projects that are going above and beyond to find new and innovative ways to solve problems like the one that Germanna Heights is facing.

“My personal opinion about this is—and I know we can’t do anything about it—but when something this horrible comes along in the planning department, we shouldn’t be thinking about waivers,” said Capelle. “That’s just bad policy. Waivers should be for someone who is doing something really good, or going above and beyond what our code requires.”

No action was taken on the proposal, presented for feedback at this point. The Planning Commission will need to approve any waivers for sidewalk locations, setback and more, as the proposal progresses.