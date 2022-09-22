Orange soul food restaurant celebrates one-year anniversary

Cooper’s Cookin and Catering will celebrate its one-year anniversary this weekend of serving up famous southern cuisine and soul food from their location in the town of Orange.

The event will be held 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, on site at 131 Byrd St., featuring a deejay, door prizes, raffles and of course, the fine fare rooted in local history.

Cooper’s Cookin and Catering co-owners, Denise Thompson and her cousin, Phillip Cooper, are direct descendants of several of the women from Gordonsville tied to the “waiter carriers.”

The waiter carriers were local women who sold fried chicken and other food items at the railroad stop in the late 1800s and 1900s, prior to the time that dining cars existed. These women were able to gain financial independence through their entrepreneurial skills, according to a release from Orange County Economic Development. Because of these women’s efforts, Gordonsville became known as the “Fried Chicken Capital of the World.”

Demand for their services decreased as dining cars were added to rail cars and government regulations increased, but their recipes lived on through Mildred Cooper, Gladys Cooper, Pauline Johnson and other relatives who continued to sell locally until the late 1900s.

“We are thrilled to be able to celebrate this milestone with Cooper’s Cookin and Catering and are proud that they continue the legacy of the waiter carriers today,” said Orange County Economic Development Director Rose Deal. “It’s significant that residents and visitors alike can taste the authentic, original recipes of these entrepreneurial women…We wish Denise and Phillip many more years of continued business success!”

Denise is Mildred Cooper’s youngest daughter and uses the original family recipes at Cooper’s Cookin and Catering. “This is where my vision came from. … My aunts and my mom. I know that they are smiling down on us,” said Denise Thompson.

In addition to Phillip and Denise, Michael Cooper (one of Mildred’s sons) the special family chicken cooker, adds his flair to the mix. He is the force behind many of the Gordonsville Fried Chicken Festival wins held by the Cooper family. This year’s festival is Oct. 1 at the fairgrounds in Gordonsville.

Cooper’s Cookin and Catering is open daily (except Wednesdays) for breakfast and catering, lunch. Contact 540/308-7199.