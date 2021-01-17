Pandemic flipped traffic worldwide in 2020

COVID-19 changed traffic across the globe.
That’s the conclusion TomTom, the traffic navigation company, drew in its annual traffic index.
There was a “huge drop” in urban congestion, TomTom found, adding that the numbers were “unlike anything we’ve seen before.”
The study covered 416 cities in 57 countries.
The report found that, compared with 2019, traffic dropped last year in 387 cities and increased in just 13 cities. In 2018 and 2019, traffic increased in more than half of the cities in the index, with drops in traffic accounting for a much smaller portion of the list.
As expected, last year’s downward spiral in traffic started in March, when the virus began to spread.
The traffic index also ranked the cities with the worst traffic worldwide.
Moscow took the top spot, followed by Mumbai, India.
Los Angeles is the first American city on the list, coming in at No. 85.
In the U.S. rankings, New York was the second-most congested U.S. city, followed by Miami and San Francisco.
Washington, D.C., ranked No. 19 in the U.S. and 273rd worldwide for traffic in 2020.
D.C.-area commuters wasted much less time on the road last year, according to TomTom.
There were 187 days of low traffic (at least 50 percent less congested than the previous year) in D.C. last year, according to the index. The morning rush congestion was down 24 percent; the evening rush congestion dropped 32 percent.
The commuter rush was difficult for Washington-area commuters in 2019.
That year, Washington-area commuters lost, on average, 126 hours in congestion—or five days and six hours, according to TomTom’s index, which added that would be enough time to read 3,795 pages of the 4,211-page book “In Search of Lost Time” by Marcel Proust.
In comparison, Washington commuters lost 64 hours in the commuter rush during 2020—or two days and 16 hours, according to TomTom.
That’s enough time to get a good start on “Paradise Lost.”
TRUSLOW ROAD BRIDGE
Following a recent article on area road projects for 2021, some readers were curious about the progress on the Truslow Road bridge project, which wasn’t included in the story.
The Stafford County bridge closed in January for a new span to be built as part of the Interstate 95 express lanes extension.
The Virginia Department of Transportation says work is nearing completion and the bridge will be reopened soon.
After the Truslow Road span opens, VDOT will announce when the American Legion Road bridge over I–95 will be closed for similar work. Crews will demolish and rebuild the overpass.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436