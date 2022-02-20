Pandemic inspires Culpeper business owner to innovate: opens 'Second Door' pop-up

Shoppers in Culpeper can purchase goods made exclusively in Virginia, available at Pepperberries’ Second Door, a pop-up store in a corner of the gift boutique started a year ago by owner Sharon Clark.

“It was an idea I came up with during the pandemic, trying to figure out how to create some new excitement and fun for my shoppers,” Clark said in a recent interview at the store. “Nobody ever knew this door was even here because it was covered up by a big display case.”

Clark said she moved the display case and designed a space using the outside, “Second Door” as access. An inner door provides a way for shoppers to then enter the larger Pepperberries boutique.

The pop-up shop is open for two months, then closes for a month while a new display is created. The “Made In Virginia” items will be on sale through March.

“The pandemic has made me a stronger small business owner,” Clark said. “I learned more about the store during that year than any other.”

Pepperberries has been a popular gift and fashion accessories destination in Culpeper for the past 18 years, with Clark a leader among business owners in the area. Involved in many community organizations, Clark said she goes out of her way to look after less experienced small business owners to build them up and help them be more successful.

Struggling through closures as the COVID-19 pandemic raged, Clark said switching to web order demands and handling remote shoppers forced her watch expenses more intently and evaluate every dollar spent. When able to open her doors again to in-person shoppers—at the same time dealing with continuing financial challenges—her approach to business operations changed.

“I paid more attention to how customers shopped and what displays they were attracted to,” she said, explaining she learned that people want to touch and feel merchandise themselves. “We updated our displays to be more accessible and inviting.”

The pop-up idea has proven fun and successful, Clark said. Since opening the new sales area, themes for the space have included paper products, retro, vintage garden and Christmas.

“It’s been really fun to find unique items that go with these themes and provide them for my shoppers,” she said.

Several Culpeper County artisans are among those featured in the new “Made In Virginia” pop-up space, including Brett Plaugher, who makes teacup and goblet candles; artwork by graphic designer Kelly Rozwadowski; acrylic and oil paintings by Deborah Siday; and jewelry by Jennifer Hansen.

Other works for sale come from Richmond, Virginia Beach, Arlington, Fredericksburg, Glen Allen, Williamsburg and Reston, among other locations.

“We still have a way to go before we completely recover [from the pandemic],” Clark said. “But I must put it into perspective—our employees are healthy and are customers are coming back.”

