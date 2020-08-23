Pandemic takes a toll on road tolls

Toll operators might be in for some particularly dark days due to the coronavirus.
On Friday, the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association, which represents toll facility owners and operators across the globe, released its five-month update since the pandemic struck.
The following are samples of comments from various toll operators responding to the drastic drop in road travel, where things stand and what it might mean for the future.
Port Authority of New York and New Jersey: “In a world that will have more telecommuting and some shift of transit riders to driving, we’re in a position where we will be serving a growing number of motorists that travel less frequently and we will need to find ways to embrace them as customers. Focusing on how we evolve and transform our approach to the business may end up serving us much better than just focusing on how we recover.”
—Mark Muriello, Deputy Director of Tunnels, Bridges and Terminals, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
Pennsylvania Turnpike: “As we started this pandemic, our traffic revenues were down nearly 62 percent. Today, those traffic revenues remain down around 26.7 percent. From March through June, PA Turnpike toll revenues have dropped nearly $160 million compared to last year. Based on the information we have today, the Turnpike’s revenues may not come back for two years—and traffic may not recover for four to five years. Those projections may change, but today that’s where we stand.”
—Mark Compton, CEO of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.
Georgia State Road and Tollway Authority: “Over the past five months, SRTA saw an unprecedented decline in trips and toll revenue, but since May we have seen a slow but steady increase in both. Currently we are at approximately 50% of our normal trip volume and about 25–30% of forecasted revenue. We will continue to see a slow but steady increase in trips, toll revenue and unfortunately in congestion, as overall traffic volume levels continue to climb on Metro Atlanta’s highways.”
—Chris Tomlinson, executive director of the State Road and Tollway Authority, Georgia Regional Transportation Authority and the Atlanta region Transit Link Authority.
San Francisco Bay Area Toll Authority: “Revenue for the year has taken a significant hit in recent times and we are still trying to navigate that path. We have seven million people in the San Francisco Bay Area. Before the start of the pandemic, four million commuters relied on the Bay Area Toll Authority for their transportation, transit, and ferry services. Obviously, those numbers have been dramatically reduced and continue today.”
—Andrew B. Fremier, deputy executive director, Bay Area Toll Authority.
The comments echoed what association President Samuel Johnson said in the update: the pandemic has presented “monumental challenges” for toll operators.
He added that opportunities exist, but only if toll operators plan for “the rebalancing of demand across modes.”
Johnson highlighted telework as something toll operators will need to prepare for, saying it is “achieving recognition as a strong and viable alternative.”
Anyone who drives past the Fredericksburg area’s numerous commuter lots can see there still aren’t many workers using vanpools or carpools.
The same goes for the typical commuter rush hours that have become a regular part of life in the region—there aren’t as many cars on Interstate 95 or other area roads as before the pandemic.
If teleworking sticks, the future of area vanpools, commuter lots and mass transit will be up in the air.
