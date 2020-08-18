On Friday, Sophie Laporte from Rochelle (left) and Kathy Judge of Orange enjoy a full-service meal in the outdoor seating for Pinto Thai on East Davis Street in Culpeper. New ‘parklet’ seating areas have been recently installed in the parking spots outside several downtown restaurants to encourage customers to dine in comfort and safety during the coronavirus pandemic. Since the platforms were put in, businesses have been decorating them with plants and other amenities.
Parklets attract customers in downtown Culpeper
- LINDA CHUBBS/FOR THE STAR-EXPONENT
