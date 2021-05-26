Pedestrians enjoy First Fridays fun at Culpeper parklets

The town had hoped to start First Fridays several weeks ago, but rainy weather scotched that plan, Jewell said.

For Jewell, the First Fridays are a small part of efforts to bolster the family business as the area and nation emerge from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rebuilding their music lessons came first, and began about six months ago, he said.

From 3 to 6 p.m., blown-glass artist Cody Long, who works out of his Wanderlust Gifts studio in Griffinsburg, seemed pleased to demonstrate his high-temperature craft outside Poppy+Chalk at 172 East Davis. Before COVID-19 hit and he closed his shop last August, he had a store across the street for nearly six years, he said.

In the course of the afternoon, Long created a series of pieces, from goblets and wine glasses to medallions. He also brought samples of earlier work, including champagne flutes and custom-designed necklace amulets that can incorporate a loved one’s ashes—a popular item among some whose family members are cremated upon death.