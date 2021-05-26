Pedestrians enjoy First Fridays fun at Culpeper parklets

It’s all about the smile on a child’s face.
So says John Jewell, managing director of Jewell Tone Music & Art. That’s what he and his colleagues tried to spark Friday with passersby on downtown Culpeper’s East Davis Street.
From noon to 5 p.m., they set up shop in the curbside “parklet” beside Raven’s Nest Coffee House, taking part in downtown’s first First Fridays events, an occasion that town officials hope will become a monthly affair.
Similarly, up a block and across the street, blown-glass artist Cody Long did wonders in the parklet at Poppy+Chalk, a vintage-goods shop combined with an ice-cream parlor.
Jewell, Chrissy Morgante of Culpeper and Lynda Hammond of Stevensburg set up long tables outside Raven’s Nest, at 215 East Davis.
Culpeper’s Economic Development and Tourism Department reached out to Jewell Music & Art to help it launch this summer’s First Friday programs, Jewell said in an interview. Aiming to draw more people to the historic East Davis Street shopping district, the agency recently announced that two of the town’s parklets will be devoted on First Fridays to entertain visiting shoppers.
That day, Jewell’s acrylic-art masters lured 22 clients to the parklet, which they thought was a healthy response from people who mostly had just happened to be walking past.
The town had hoped to start First Fridays several weeks ago, but rainy weather scotched that plan, Jewell said.
For Jewell, the First Fridays are a small part of efforts to bolster the family business as the area and nation emerge from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rebuilding their music lessons came first, and began about six months ago, he said.
From 3 to 6 p.m., blown-glass artist Cody Long, who works out of his Wanderlust Gifts studio in Griffinsburg, seemed pleased to demonstrate his high-temperature craft outside Poppy+Chalk at 172 East Davis. Before COVID-19 hit and he closed his shop last August, he had a store across the street for nearly six years, he said.
In the course of the afternoon, Long created a series of pieces, from goblets and wine glasses to medallions. He also brought samples of earlier work, including champagne flutes and custom-designed necklace amulets that can incorporate a loved one’s ashes—a popular item among some whose family members are cremated upon death.
Late in the day, he focused his attention on making a wine glass whose green-and-brown stem paid tribute to the ice-cream cones depicted on Poppy & Chalk’s facade and signage. The shop serves hand-dipped ice cream, shakes and sundaes featuring Gifford’s Famous Ice Cream.
He shaped molten glass in the 3,400-degree flame from a propane-and-oxygen torch clamped to his work table in the parklet, using a square of graphite to shape the bowl of his final wine glass. Eventually, he joined the bowl and stem, then attached them to a pre-made base he had at the ready.
Finally, Long plunged the assembly into a bucket of vermiculite to cool. Later, at this studio, he planned to anneal the piece in his kiln to remove internal stresses in the glass.
Learn more about Long’s work on his studio’s Facebook page.
Late Friday afternoon, Jeffersonton resident Travis Blanton, joined by his 4-year-old son Jude, concentrated intently as he swirled paint across his canvas—his first attempt at an acrylic pour.
“That’s cool! It looks like something I saw in the 1970s,” Jewell told Blanton about the swirling, brightly colored canvas he was painting.
The brief art session was an impromptu part of their father-son evening out, which included sweet drinks at Raven’s Nest and a visit to a playground. Jude, a student at Hazel River preschool who will enter Wakefield Country Day School kindergarten, was blase about the art-making but chatted freely with other visitors.
Jewell Tone offers a six-week introduction to fundamentals of drawing and representing three-dimensional forms on a two-dimensional surface, in a variety of media.
Jewell noted that recently retired local artist Marsha Hall, who taught for nearly 13 years at Culpeper County High School, has begun offering online and in-person classes with Jewell Tone.
Third, the enterprise offers an online class that gives students real-time instruction and feedback. Students can also attend in the studio for hands-on assistance from the teacher’s assistant.
The business also offers individual, mobile classes that bring the art to you. They cost $25 per student for an hour and 15 minutes, with all supplies provided.
Learn more about classes at Jewell Tone Music & Art at jewelltonemusic.com and its Facebook page. The business will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2020.
Megan Gray, Culpeper’s tourism and marketing specialist, said last week that the First Friday program isn’t a formal one yet.
But town officials want to eventually build a First Friday program much like those of other communities, offering special activities every first Friday of the month in the downtown area.
In the future, a live youth-music showcase is contemplated, if an unanticipated hurdle with Davis Street’s lack of storefront electrical outlets for a sound system can be resolved.
“We have a lot of great talent in our community,” Gray said, “and this is a wonderful way to showcase it all.”
540/825-0773