People Inc. action agency names new director of community engagement
People Inc. action agency names new director of community engagement

Samantha Barber

Samantha ‘Sam’ Barber is People, Inc.’s new director of community engagement.

 PEOPLE, INC.

People Inc., a Virginia-based nonprofit action agency active in Culpeper, recently announced Samantha “Sam” Barber as its new director of community engagement.

The position works towards building positive, productive relationships with community partners across the service area, according to an agency release.

“Sam has a strong track record of securing support for programs and services that serve the entire community, and we are excited to welcome her onboard,” said President & CEO Rob Goldsmith.

She said connecting with the community fuels her energy.

“I have a passion for service and look forward to knocking on doors and building relationships in my new role,” Barber said in a statement.

She will focus on building partnerships in nine counties and two cities in the northern and central Virginia service area, including Fauquier and Rappahannock counties.

Barber is the founder and former CEO of Reaching Out Now, a nonprofit that serves under-resourced families in the Warren County public school system. She is based out of People Inc.’s office in Woodstock, 135 S. Main St. Contact her at engagement@peopleinc.net.

