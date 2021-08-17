People Inc. unveils second area affordable housing rehab

People Inc. recently unveiled its second area affordable housing renovation in as many months—this time in Remington.

The Virginia-based nonprofit community action agency cut the ribbon Friday, Aug. 13 on a $6 million rehabilitation to Millview Apartments on North Church Street in the Fauquier County town.

Representatives from the offices of U.S. Senator Mark Warner and Rep. Bob Good attended along with Remington Mayor William Polk, People Inc. President Rob Goldsmith and Senior Vice President Bryan Phipps.

People Inc. used a variety of public and private funding sources to improve accessibility and boost energy efficiency in the 28-unit apartment complex.

The agency converted a market-rate complex into affordable housing to help meet the overwhelming need for affordable rental units for families in Fauquier County, according to a news release.

In mid-July, People Inc. similarly cut the ribbon on a $4.7 million rehab to Culpeper Crossing, formerly Brandywine Apartments, at the end of North East Street downtown.

Each of the 28 apartments in the rent-controlled complex for low-income residents received new flooring, appliances, paint, countertops and central heat and air.