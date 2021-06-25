Performing-arts center gets $1.4 million federal grant

When the pandemic struck last year, Riverside had just ended its run of “Grease” and was in technical rehearsals for “Bright Star.”

“We were able to get up the set for ‘Bright Star’ in its entirety on the stage and then everything was suspended,” A’Hearn said. “We knew there was no way anything could go forward.”

Riverside was dark throughout the summer of 2020. Many venues during this time pivoted to offering virtual and streaming content, but A’Hearn didn’t believe Riverside’s patrons would be receptive to that.

Later in the year, the theater staged the two-person play “Souvenir” about Florence Foster Jenkins.

Audiences were capped at 30 percent of capacity, there was no dinner service and the actors had to maintain 10-feet of social distance on stage, A’Hearn said.

“We were still in a period where people were definitely afraid to come out, but my whole point was to keep Riverside alive,” he said. “I felt it was important to at least keep our name out there and try as much as we could.”

Riverside also staged a holiday special—cosponsored with the City of Fredericksburg, Stafford County, Tim Pohanka and the Riverside Foundation for the Performing Arts—with COVID-19 precautions in place.

