Potential students explore New Pathways

People interested in earning a credential in metalworking and machining showed up Saturday morning at New Pathways Tech, located on the Carver Center Complex in Rapidan (center right photo), just south of Culpeper.

From 9 a.m. to noon, board members, employees and students of the nonprofit greeted visitors and showed them some of the machinery they could learn to operate if they pursued the program.

Skylar Brown of Unionville (top left photo, at left) and Jon Stover of Fredericksburg, both students with New Pathways, discussed the CNC milling machine (at right) they have learned how to operate through the program.

“It’s kind of like a 3D printer in reverse,” Stover said of the machine. “Rather than making something out of new material, this machine removes material to make something.”

Brown held out two pieces of metal (top right) produced by the machine, explaining they will be installed as stops for a bandsaw in another part of the facility. “Basically this thing can make just about anything.”

New Pathways admissions employees (lower right photo) Brenda Brumfield (left) and Victoria Phillips-Nicholson greet visitors Saturday during the open house.

Some of the nonprofit’s board members (lower left photo, from left), Roque Castro, Ed Dalrymple and Sarah Morton, discuss the program during Saturday’s event.

Learn more about New Pathways at newpathwaystech.com or call 540/423-2134.

As of about 10:30 a.m., roughly 12 people interested in the program had stopped by.

“I think we’ve had a great day so far and we’re looking forward to meeting more people before noon,” said Sue Hansohn, president of the New Pathways Board of Directors.

The New Pathways Machining Skills Credential Program and CNC Milling Operator Apprenticeship Program is designed to train students to earn credentials from the National Institute of Metalworking Skills (NIMS), Hansohn said.

“And the amazing thing is with the support of Germanna grants, all of this costs nothing,” Hansohn said.

Onsite training is held at the state-of-the-art New Pathways Tech Machinist School on the Carver Center Complex. The emphasis of all the courses is to produce precision machined parts using both manual and CNC (Computer Numeric Control) machining equipment and to train to earn additional NIMS credentials.