Prince William Ice Center owner seeking to expand into Fredericksburg

Prince William Ice Center’s new owner is eyeing Celebrate Virginia South in Fredericksburg as a potential location for a second ice skating facility.
Bill Freehling, Fredericksburg’s director of Economic Development and Tourism, has already put Innovative Sports Management’s managing partner R.J. Zeigler in touch with Lapis Advisers, which owns land there.
“They’re interested in us being here,” Zeigler said. “We’ll talk and see what the numbers look like and see if it’s affordable.”
Innovative Sports Management recently purchased the 72,000 square-foot Prince William Ice Center from IceZone Inc. It is planning to build a facility in this area that will have two skating rinks, a bar and restaurant, and provide training for skaters and ice hockey players. It would be at least as big as the one in Woodbridge.
“We’re confident that the market down there is ready for a facility,” Zeigler said.
Fredericksburg hasn’t had an ice rink since the Fredericksburg Ice Park in Central Park closed. However, the city did team up with the Washington Capitals to open a roller hockey rink in Dixon Park last year. Prince William Ice Center also partners with the Washington Capitals, and the team would likely offer introductory ice hockey programs at the company’s Fredericksburg location as well, Zeigler said.
He said he’d planned to look for a place in the Fredericksburg area before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and will begin the search in earnest as the economy rebounds and the coronavirus becomes less of a threat.
“You just can’t dip your toe into something like this,” Zeigler said. “When we do jump in, we have to make sure it’s the right time and the market is ready. You really can’t open a recreational facility when everyone is telling you to stay away from people.”
He said he’ll also talk with utility companies to see if there are incentives for going green. It’s common these days for ice skating facilities to have solar panels.
Zeigler said he’s interested in Celebrate Virginia because there are the four hotels there, as well as the numerous restaurants across Fall Hill Avenue in the Central Park shopping center. Hockey teams travel to skating rinks up and down the East Coast to compete, and are always looking for places to eat and stay.
Freehling said that a new ice rink would also fit in well with the Fredericksburg National’s new stadium, the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center and Wegmans, and would be another asset for residents and visitors.
“We would love to be inside the city of Fredericksburg, but not without finding some kind of amazing deal,” Zeigler said. “The reality is that it will probably be just outside the city, potentially off of 17 or something like that.”
Innovative Sports Management plans eventually to build a third skating facility in eastern Fauquier County.
“We aren’t looking to have a national footprint,” Zeigler said. “This business is designed to have three ice rinks that triangulate, and that’s it.”
