Program helps Fredericksburg-area homeowners live the solar life

On the mantel in their Fredericksburg home, the Southers family keeps a stack of notepaper, where they record in pencil each day the exact amount of energy they put into the power grid, or the amount they take out.
The numbers go back to 2016, when Philip and Carmela Southers first installed 16 solar panels on their roof. About two years ago, the numbers started trending positive—meaning the Southerses were producing more energy than their household was using.
Except for a few days in July, when their daughter was visiting and charging up her electric car every day, that trend has held.
“We’ve produced all of our electricity for two years, five months now,” said Carmela Southers.
All they pay monthly is $9 to stay connected to the grid.
The Southerses are among 17 local households that have installed solar panels through two area Solarize campaigns run by the Local Energy Alliance Program, or LEAP.
Solarize campaigns were held in the Fredericksburg area in 2016 and 2020 and one is running currently. Interested residents of the city and surrounding counties can sign up through Sept. 15.
“The program is really intended to reduce the cost and complexity of going solar for anybody who wants to participate,” said Katie VanLangen, who manages the Solarize program.
The Solarize campaigns serve as a one-stop shop for residents to learn more about solar power options for their homes or businesses and to facilitate installation and financing.
LEAP connects participants to vetted solar installers—Ipsun Solar is the selected installer for the Fredericksburg campaign—and offers discounted pricing, as well as remaining available as a resource throughout the installation process, VanLangen said.
“I think folks are just really interested in getting solar—they want to save money and help the environment and be part of a community movement towards solar, but there is a lot confusion,” she said. “Confusion in the process, not knowing who to trust, wondering if this is a good installer, if they’re getting the right price, what they should be looking at. That’s our role in the process—to help folks answer those questions.”
That’s what motivated the Southerses to sign up during the first local Solarize campaign in 2016.
“We’ve always been environmentalists, but we didn’t know if we were ready for solar,” Carmela Southers said. “But you feel safe working with someone who knows something about this.”
VanLangen said there has been an “amazing” response to the local Solarize campaign, with 95 people having signed up to explore the solar process since it launched in July.
The process begins with a satellite assessment of participants’ properties, to determine if the roof is in good shape and if there is sufficient exposure to the sun without too much tree cover.
“Some folks really want to get solar, but it’s not going to pay itself back because they won’t be able to generate enough energy,” VanLangen said. “Sometimes between 20 and 30 percent of folks who are interested are not a good fit, and it’s good to know that up front so they don’t go through whole process.”
The initial assessment found the Southers house to be a good fit. They decided to go forward and had 16 solar panels installed on their roof.
“The advantage is you get it cheaper [through the Solarize campaign],” Philip Southers said. “They buy the panels in bulk and they give you a turnkey cost—a final cost for everything, including the permits. And it’s a fixed price.”
The upfront cost for the Southerses was $14,000. At the time, there was a 30 percent income tax credit for installing residential solar panels, so the net cost was $9,700.
The tax credit still exists, but it has dropped to 26 percent, VanLangen said. At the end of next year, the credit will drop to 22 percent and it will expire completely in December 2023.
“We want folks to take advantage of [the credit] because that is a huge cost savings,” VanLangen said. “That does help to make the cost more affordable.”
Homeowners can also finance solar panels. VanLangen said Solarize will help people figure out whether potential monthly energy savings will make up for the monthly cost of financing.
“Solar installations can cost between $10,000 and $25,000, and that’s a lot of money for a lot of people,” she said. “We want to make sure people understand what that looks like and help to educate people about it. If you’re not in a financial position to sign up right now, at least you can start to learn about it so it might be easier in future years.”
Philip Southers said the couple’s electricity bill was about $110 per month on Dominion’s budget plan. After their solar panels were installed, they still paid a monthly bill, but the amount dropped.
“We thought, can we do better?” Carmela Southers said.
They had a second set of 18 panels installed on their pergola roof, got an electric car, stopped using their gas stovetop and changed their furnace to a heat pump.
“You’re always going, I think we can push this or change that,” Carmela Southers said. “Like, oh, I can dry clothes on the back porch.”
In mid-spring, the Southers’ solar panels start producing more electricity than the household uses. They overproduce all summer and accumulate an energy bank that the family starts drawing on in the fall.
Van Langen said Solarize’s campaigns across the state have resulted in 546 solar installations, generating a total of 4,318 kilowatts of energy.
In addition to the Fredericksburg area, Solarize is running campaigns in the Roanoke and Richmond areas. The program ran in Northern Virginia and the Charlottesville area earlier this year.
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele