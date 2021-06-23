Proposal to build homes on historic southern Stafford farmland brings angst to locals

A new residential development is being considered for about 60 acres of southern Stafford County farmland at the corner of Leeland and Clift Farm roads that once served as a Union Army camp and railroad depot in the early 1860s.
The proposal has fueled concerns by some about the impact on traffic and the loss of another piece of the county’s past.
“It saddens me that our very rich Civil War history is being eliminated,” said Jane Conner, a member of the county’s historical commission.
In addition to the historical concerns, some of the residents in the vicinity of the project said they are shocked by a proposal to build what could be up to 178 new homes in the green pasture that’s not in the county’s targeted growth area, but is within its urban services area.
Curtis Terrell, who lives in the 600 block of Leeland Road, said he heard of the proposal during a town hall meeting last month, arranged by Falmouth Supervisor Meg Bohmke. County officials outlined their plans to rezone the agricultural land to residential status to allow more homes to be built there.
“This was the first time I ever heard of this proposal and everybody around here should have been notified,” said Terrell. “I think it had been something in the works for a while.”
During that town hall meeting at Conway Elementary School, Bohmke, the developer, and a group of county officials presented a rendering of the development to a group of about 35 residents. Bohmke said only residents who abutted to the property were invited to the event, but Terrell said the community outreach should have been broader, as the proposal would impact hundreds of motorists around the VRE station at Leeland Road.
“Why don’t they work on a place for us to sit down and eat instead of stuff like this?” said Terrell. “There isn’t a damned restaurant on this side of town to eat at.”
Some of the residents at the meeting expressed concern after hearing a different plan than the one they were expecting, including news that three additional lots nearby were also being considered for inclusion in the project, increasing the size of the development from 141 homes to 178.
“What was shown at the town hall was significantly different from the initial application, which only affected the [farmland]. But now at the town hall, we heard three additional properties are part of the development,” said Rob Rowlette, a retired Marine who lives on Clift Farm Road.
Bohmke said even if the additional lots are not included, she still favors a new 55-and-over community and believes there’s a demand for such a development in the Falmouth District she represents.
“All these people from the northeast, they’re all moving down here,” said Bohmke. “They want to be closer to their grandkids. … We don’t have anything for 55-and-over on this side of Interstate 95.”
The proposed site of the project is the present-day Oak Knoll Farm at 399 Leeland Road. The majority of the property runs parallel to Clift Farm Road, an area once known as Stowman Switch, a bustling Union Army encampment and railroad depot during the winters of 1862 and 1863.
Today, the pasture is a familiar sight to southern Stafford residents who pass by it on their way to and from the county’s landfill on Eskimo Hill Road.
Bohmke said the idea for the development first began when the owners of Oak Knoll Farm approached her over a year ago with a desire to sell the land to raise money to care for their elderly mother, who would remain in the farmhouse and its 3-acre parcel after the new development is built. Bohmke said a senior living community would be a good fit.
“This might make some sense,” said Bohmke. “It’s right here next to the train station. The VRE will have Saturday service in a couple of years. There are some benefits, but I totally understand where these [residents] are coming from.”
Jeh Hicks, director of community relations for Fredericksburg-based Jarrell Properties, said he first heard about the family’s desire to sell the land through another Realtor, then stepped in as a contractual owner of the property to get the project rolling.
Hicks said his company has already paid a deposit to purchase the right to buy and develop the land, but the deal is conditional, based on the outcome of a future rezoning request the county will eventually review.
“We do a considerable amount of work to set it up, to get the topography right with the stormwater, getting the water and sewer situated, get the lots designed, put in the infrastructure. That’s a substantial part of it,” said Hicks.
As part of the deal, Jarrell would proffer the county $443.40 per home to offset public safety costs, a total of $62,500 for the entire development. Jarrell’s proffer breakdown shows no money is being offered to offset the cost of schools, parks and recreation or transportation.
Bohmke said at least 80 percent of the homes will have at least one occupant who is at least 55 years old. Hicks said Jarrell will also “proffer in a homeowners association” to help make sure property owners follow the rules and regulations of the new community, but enforcing the 55-and-over rule will ultimately fall to the residents.
“In order for a [homeowners association] to function, you have to have people truly interested in doing that,” said Hicks.
To help improve the road leading to the new development, Hicks said fresh pavement markings will be placed at the corner of Leeland and Clift Farm roads and vegetation at that intersection will be trimmed back to help improve line-of-sight distances for motorists.
VDOT officials said work is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2022 on extending pedestrian and bicycle paths along Leeland Road, but that work does not include additional travel lanes for the nearly 10,000 vehicles that move between Deacon and Morton roads on any given day.
Under the county’s 2019 transportation bond, Leeland Road is scheduled for a road-widening project between Portland and Julian drives, but the completion date is uncertain. County officials said that project is in the planning and design phase.
Jarrell’s own independent traffic study for the proposed project estimates 141 new homes would add 762 vehicle trips per day to Leeland, which eventually tapers in the north to a gravel, single-vehicle lane that comes to a dead end.
Hicks said if approved, the development could take up to 10 years to complete, adding an unknown number of construction vehicles to the traffic mix on Leeland Road and its connectors for the next decade. Hicks said his firm would also connect the new homes to county water and sewer.
Stafford acquired another parcel just west of the proposed new development site for a possible location for the county’s sixth high school.
Although the school system’s 10-year capital improvement plan from almost a decade ago called for a new high school by 2028, with work beginning at the Clift Farm site in 2024, school officials recently said there are no plans for the site and are looking at locations west of Interstate 95 for a new high school.
“I think we need an answer from the school board better than ‘we don’t have any plans,’” said Rowlette. “Why aren’t we hearing from the school system on this?”
Bohmke said the original plans for the school included a provision that prevents properties surrounding it from being subdivided into additional lots and requires any new construction in the area to be connected to public sewer and water. She said it would cost a developer more than $1 million to prepare the area for connection to county utilities.
“There’s not enough in a deal for a developer to build 20 single-family homes and connect to the sewer and water,” said Bohmke. “That’s why that property and anything back there has not been developed.”
Hicks expects the project will come before the county’s Planning Commission in less than year.
