Proposal to build homes on historic southern Stafford farmland brings angst to locals

A new residential development is being considered for about 60 acres of southern Stafford County farmland at the corner of Leeland and Clift Farm roads that once served as a Union Army camp and railroad depot in the early 1860s.

The proposal has fueled concerns by some about the impact on traffic and the loss of another piece of the county’s past.

“It saddens me that our very rich Civil War history is being eliminated,” said Jane Conner, a member of the county’s historical commission.

In addition to the historical concerns, some of the residents in the vicinity of the project said they are shocked by a proposal to build what could be up to 178 new homes in the green pasture that’s not in the county’s targeted growth area, but is within its urban services area.

Curtis Terrell, who lives in the 600 block of Leeland Road, said he heard of the proposal during a town hall meeting last month, arranged by Falmouth Supervisor Meg Bohmke. County officials outlined their plans to rezone the agricultural land to residential status to allow more homes to be built there.

“This was the first time I ever heard of this proposal and everybody around here should have been notified,” said Terrell. “I think it had been something in the works for a while.”