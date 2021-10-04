Public hearing next week on Madison cigarette tax

The Madison County Board of Supervisors will receive public comment next week regarding a proposal to tax cigarettes.

The proposal has been discussed for several months and one that localities are discussing around the region. Earlier this year, the General Assembly gave localities the ability to tax cigarettes up to 40 cents per pack.

The program would be administered from a regional approach with the Thomas Jefferson Planning District creating a Blue Ridge Cigarette Tax Board. The board would be responsible for collecting the tax and distributing it to the localities. It takes six localities to form the board and eight have been invited. Thus far, only three have signed on—Albermarle, Augusta and most recently, Greene.

There is a buy-in for the counties to join the board. The funds would cover the hiring of an administrator and some necessary equipment. It’s likely to cost just over $218,000 to create the board, approximately $8,300 of which would be Madison County’s responsibility. The start-up costs would easily be covered by the revenue from the tax.

According to county administrator Jonathan Weakley, estimates from the planning district have annual revenue for Madison County at $125,000 for a 40-cent tax; $94,000 for a 30-cent tax; $63,000 for a 20-cent tax; and $31,000 for a 10-cent tax.