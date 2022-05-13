Publix grocery store to be built on Route 3 in Spotsylvania

A new shopping center anchored by a Publix grocery store is coming to Spotsylvania County.

It will be the second Publix in the county, joining the store at Cosner’s Corner.

Publix announced an agreement to lease space at the shopping center, which will be built at the intersection of State Route 3 and Big Ben Boulevard. The spot fronts the Royal Oaks neighborhood and is across Route 3 from Riverbend High School.

Publix spokesman Jared Glover said in an email that the store will be approximately 48,000 square feet.

He said the store’s “opening time frame has yet to be established.”

The Morgan Companies bought 20 acres at the site and will build the shopping center, which will be called Chancellor Crossing. The Florida-based company also built the Publix at Cosner’s Corner.

“We couldn’t be more proud to add Publix to the great lineup of retailers along Plank Road,” Trey Morgan, president of Morgan, said in a news release.

Morgan said Publix will be joined by 19,000-square-feet of small shop space in three separate buildings on site. The project will also feature two outparcels.

The company hasn’t announced additional tenants yet.

Morgan plans to start construction in the fall, with the center expected to open in late 2023.

The new Publix will be near Giant and Lidl grocery stores, both of which are just to the east along Route 3.

Founded in 1930, Publix says on its website that it is “one of the 10 largest-volume supermarket chains in the country,” with $48 billion in 2021 sales.

The Florida-based chain has 1,295 grocery stores in the Southeast, including 19 in Virginia.