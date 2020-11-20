Rappahannock Regional Jail hit with COVID-19 cases, lockdowns

One inmate and one corrections officer at the Rappahannock Regional Jail tested positive for COVID-19 and inmates are under lockdown more frequently due to the pandemic, jail superintendent Kevin Hudson said this week.

Hudson said the corrections officer was exposed to the virus by a family member and placed on quarantine. The officer had no contact with the inmates, he said.

Hudson did not provide information about how the inmate was exposed to the virus.

He said this week that one unit at the jail—which serves Fredericksburg and King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties—has been placed in medical isolation “as a precaution.”

The Free Lance–Star has received multiple calls and emails from relatives of inmates at the jail who claim they are being placed under “constant lockdown” and are confined to cells, which can have up to three prisoners, with little opportunity for showers or recreation.

Hudson said in an email this week that, “There are more lockdowns than usual given the circumstances around COVID-19. Inmates are receiving recreation as much as possible given those circumstances.”

He said in an October email that inmates sleep in bunks or “sleeping apparatuses with the addition of mattresses.”