Real estate association announces annual award-winners

Area real estate professionals were recognized for their accomplishments in 2021 at a banquet last week hosted by the Greater Piedmont Realtors in Warrenton, the business association announced on Monday.

On Wednesday, March 23 the Greater Piedmont Realtors recognized 54 Honor Society "Of The Year" award recipients for their contributions to their clients, the community and to the real estate association.

Top winners include the following individuals:

Becky Miller of Piedmont Fine Properties is REALTOR® of the Year;

Chip Miller of Piedmont Fine Properties is Broker of the Year;

April Geyer of Century 21 New Millennium is Rookie of the Year;

John Murray of HouseMaster Home Inspection is Affiliate of the Year;

Becky Miller of Piedmont Fine Properties is Sales Person Of the Year; and

Will Farley of Long & Foster is Sales Team of the Year.

"These Realtors have demonstrated a commitment to education, community service, and professionalism in the real estate industry as well as dedication and exemplary service to their clients," said association president Terrie Owens in a statement. "2021 was a challenging inventory year and these top Realtors were able to assist their clients both buying and selling homes throughout our communities.

"Congratulations to you all and we are extremely proud of your accomplishments!”

Greater Piedmont Realtors is a trade association representing more than 700 real estate professionals in Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock and Madison counties.